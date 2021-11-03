Visit the new DW website

World Heritage

More than 1,000 sites around the world have been identified by UNESCO as being of special value to humanity. These locations, of both natural and cultural significance, are given special protection and attention.

In times of war, conflict and natural catastrophes, our World Heritage is as risk. In particular, ancient treasures in places like Syria, Iraq and Nepal are under threat and the international community works together to find ways of protecting them. Each year, the UNESCO World Heritage Committee meets to refine its World Heritage list, and determine which sites should be added, removed, or marked as "endangered."

09.2015 Best of Bundesländer Teaser Niedersachsen

Germany's 16 states: Lower Saxony 03.11.2021

Whether hiking on the mudflats of the North Sea coast or horse riding in the Lüneburger Heide heath — Lower Saxony's landscape is diverse.

09.2015 Best of Bundesländer Teaser Hessen

Germany's 16 states: Hesse 20.10.2021

Frankfurt is home to Germany’s only skyscraper skyline. Darmstadt and Kassel boast UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Goethe was born in this region, as well as the Brothers Grimm. Welcome to Hesse!
7.6.2021, Black Johnson Beach, Sierra, Leone, Die Landschaft am Black Johnson Beach ist durch den Bau eines chinesischen Fischer-Hafens bedroht. // Redaktion Lina Hoffmann

Living Planet: Sierra Leone's multimillion-dollar Chinese-owned industrial fishing harbor 14.10.2021

On the Freetown peninsula in Sierra Leone, the government is planning to construct a Chinese-owned multi-million-dollar fishing harbor. But many residents and environmentalists are not happy about the project, worrying it will lead to eviction, job loss and pollution, as well as destroy a rich ecosystem that sits alongside a forest earmarked by the UN as a future World Heritage Site.
09.2015 Best of Bundesländer Teaser Brandenburg

Germany's 16 states: Brandenburg 29.09.2021

Extensive forests, meadows and thousands of lakes make up the charm of the landscape of this state in the northeast of Germany. More than 500 castles and mansions are an invitation to stay and admire.
09.2015 Best of Bundesländer Teaser Berlin

Germany's 16 states: Berlin 22.09.2021

Berlin is many things: German capital, seat of government and cultural metropolis. But above all, Berlin is fascinating — a city that is constantly changing. Maybe that's why it's such a tourist hotspot.
dpatopbilder - 16.08.2019, Brandenburg, Potsdam: Farbig ist die Orangerie während der Potsdamer Schlössernacht im Park Sanssouci beleuchtet. Zu der Veranstaltung am 16. und 17. August werden unter dem Motto Una Notte Italiana Konzerte, Lichtinstallationen und Inszenierungen im Ambiente des historischen Parks von Sanssouci geboten. Foto: Jens Kalaene/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Exploring the Prussian palaces, parks and museums of Potsdam 16.09.2021

Stunning architecture, World Heritage sites and a movie studio: Brandenburg's capital city has plenty to offer visitors. Here are some of the top sites.

09.2015 Best of Bundesländer Teaser Baden-Württemberg

Germany's 16 states: Baden-Württemberg 08.09.2021

Many things that originated in Baden-Württemberg have made it world famous: from cuckoo clocks to Black Forest gateau, from Mercedes to Porsche. Get to know the federal state of hardworking gourmets.
Moscheen im sudanesischen Stil in der nördlichen Elfenbeinküste Mosquées de style soudanais du nord ivoirien

Why are there so few UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Africa? 03.08.2021

Less than 9% of UNESCO World Heritage Sites are in Africa. Experts say the award is too Eurocentric. But in Africa, there's also a lack of structures and political will to preserve cultural and natural heritage.

Worms: Juedischer Friedhof suedwestlich der Altstadt, aeltester juedischer Friedhof in Europa, Pfalz

Germany: UNESCO makes Jewish centers World Heritage Sites 27.07.2021

The move marks the first ever UNESCO recognition of Jewish cultural heritage in Germany. A stretch of the Roman military border, the Limes, also received recognition.
Tschechien, Böhmen : Marienbad, historisches Römerbad des 5 Sterne Kurhotel Nove Lazne. | Verwendung weltweit

Great spas of Europe make UNESCO World Heritage list 26.07.2021

Eleven European spa towns have been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list. Find out more about these unique health resorts here.
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 24: A view of the Hagia Sophia Mosque ahead of the Friday Prayer which will be performed for the first time after 86 years on July 24, 2020 in Istanbul, Turkey. After 86 years of serving as a museum, Istanbul iconic landmark, Hagia Sophia is set to open for prayers on Friday. Thousands of Turkish citizens from various cities flocked to Istanbul to participate in the first Friday prayer in Hagia Sophia Mosque after 86 years. Salih Zeki Fazlioglu / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Turkey hits back at UNESCO concern over Hagia Sophia 24.07.2021

The UN cultural agency had voiced "grave concern" for the World Heritage Site in Istanbul after it was changed from a museum to a mosque. Turkey said there was "no negative impact" to the building.
Australien - Great Barrier Reef

UNESCO defers 'in danger' decision for Australia's Great Barrier Reef 23.07.2021

Australia successfully lobbied to prevent a downgrade of the Great Barrier Reef's World Heritage status. The reef attracts 5 million tourists annually and supports roughly 70,000 jobs.
The bright sunlight reflects off the modern buildings on the Liverpool waterfront.

Why Liverpool lost its UNESCO World Heritage listing 23.07.2021

Modern buildings have led to the English city losing its global heritage title, but diplomatic relations and lobbying within the UN body may have also played a role.
The Royal Albert Dock is on of the tourist attractions in Liverpool, UK. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDebu55yx Panthermedia25901485

UNESCO strips Liverpool of world heritage status 21.07.2021

It's only the third place to be removed from the UN's prestigious list. Liverpool officials don't agree that new buildings ruin its docklands' historical value.
Australien - Great Barrier Reef

China denies influencing UNESCO move on Great Barrier Reef 18.07.2021

A top Chinese official has rejected Australian claims that a UNESCO move to class the reef as "in danger" is political. The decision was based on data and reports from Australia itself, he said.
Venice, Italy - October 29, 2016: Big cruise ship with tourists leaving the city of Venice Italy in the evening

Venice's struggle to hang on to its UNESCO World Heritage title 14.07.2021

From August 1, large cruise ships will no longer be allowed to pass through the Venice lagoon. Will this alone save Venice' World Heritage title? UNESCO will decide that next week.
