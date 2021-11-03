More than 1,000 sites around the world have been identified by UNESCO as being of special value to humanity. These locations, of both natural and cultural significance, are given special protection and attention.

In times of war, conflict and natural catastrophes, our World Heritage is as risk. In particular, ancient treasures in places like Syria, Iraq and Nepal are under threat and the international community works together to find ways of protecting them. Each year, the UNESCO World Heritage Committee meets to refine its World Heritage list, and determine which sites should be added, removed, or marked as "endangered."