UNESCO World Heritage Site candidates
As UNESCO prepares to add to its list of World Heritage Sites, DW takes a look at 10 of the proposals.
The Schwerin Residence Ensemble, Germany
The 46th Congress of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee is now deciding on the inclusion of new sites to its illustrious list of almost 1,200 locations. Among the 27 new proposals is one Germany entry, the Schwerin Residence Ensemble. UNESCO says the buildings are in an "exceptional state of preservation" and "an outstanding example of the last flourishing of court culture in the 19th century."
Human Rights, Liberation and Reconciliation: Nelson Mandela Legacy Sites, South Africa
UNESCO describes the proposal of the Nelson Mandela Legacy Sites as a "justification of outstanding universal value." The Walter Sisulu Square, above, commemorates the birth of a democratic South Africa, representing the principles of the Freedom Charter. After Nelson Mandela became president in 1994, the new constitution included many of the demands of the Charter, including the equality of race.
The Royal Court of Tiebele, Burkina Faso
The Royal Court of Tiebele in southwestern Burkina Faso "represents a form of vernacular architecture and traditions from the 16th century," according to the web page World Heritage Site. The large compound of painted houses made of earth, wood and straw are traditionally decorated by the women of the Kassena people.
Frontiers of the Roman Empire, Dacia, Romania
One of Romania's two proposals up for consideration in 2024, the Frontiers of the Roman Empire is the longest land Roman border sector of Europe, stretching over more than 1000 kilometers (621 miles). There are still many ruins and settlements along the ancient frontier network.
The Phu Phrabat Historical Park, Thailand
The Phu Phrabat Historical Park is seeking to become Thailand's eighth World Heritage Site. The impressive archaeological park in the north of the country features sculptures and exceptional rock formations around which religious shrines have been constructed, some of which feature prehistoric rock paintings.
Moidams: The Mound-Burial System of the Ahom Dynasty, India
Dating back to the 13th century, the Moidams are the final resting places of Ahom royalty and nobility. They are more than just burial mounds — they serve as a window into the region's rich history and culture. There are more than 90 burial mounds in this sacred landscape located in the Charaideo district.
Umm Al-Jimal, Jordan
Lying in the Southern Hauran plain in the semi-arid Badia region of northern Jordan, the late Antique town of Umm Al-Jimal developed on a basalt plain created by prehistoric volcanic eruptions. The archaeological site features ruins from the great Roman highway, the Via Nova Traiana, which was constructed AD 112-14.
Archaeological Site of Gedi, Kenya
Dating back to the 15th century, the ruins of Gedi are found near the coast of eastern Kenya. A small town built entirely from rocks and stones, Gedi was originally inhabited by the Swahili people of East Africa. Through careful preservation, most of the historic town's original foundations can still be seen today.
Melka Kunture and Balchit Archaeological and Paleontological Site, Ethiopia
Lying some 2,000 meters above sea level, the Paleolithic site of Melka Kunture in the highlands of Ethiopia is seen by archaeologists as the world's oldest known area of specialized tool production. The archaeological sites yield vertebrate fossils and a few invertebrates in addition to prehistoric artifacts, with fossils dating back as far as 1.7 million years ago.
Lencois Maranhenses National Park, Brazil
Lencois Maranhenses National Park has 70 kilometers (43 miles) of coastline along with stretches of rolling sand dunes. During the region's rainy season, colorful lagoons rise up amidst the dune fields in temporary ponds above a layer of impermeable rock. The park also features a variety in mammal, bird and plant species, including some that are endangered.
The 46th Congress of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee kicks off in New Delhi on July 21. Up for discussion will be the inclusion of more World Heritage Sites. Indeed, there are 28 proposals on the table to join the illustrious list of almost 1,200 locations spread across the globe.