  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
FIFA World Cup
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
A man runs across the field with a rainbow flag during the World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay
A man disrupted the World Cup game by running onto the pitch while carrying a rainbow flagImage: Petr David Josek/AP/picture alliance
SportsQatar

World Cup: Protester with rainbow flag runs onto pitch

1 hour ago

The sign of protest comes amid controversy over the pro-LGBTQ rights 'OneLove' armbands, which are banned during the tournament.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KCuq

A man disrupted the Portugal versus Uruguay game on Monday, entering the pitch with a rainbow flag in a show of support for the LGBTQ community during the World Cup in controversial host nation Qatar.

The man wore a Superman T-shirt with the words "Save Ukraine" written on the front. The back meanwhile had the phrase: "Respect for Iranian Women."

Broadcasters attempted not to focus on the man and the rainbow flag he was carrying during the 30 seconds he disrupted the game. However, photos of him running across the Lusail stadium pitch flooded social media shortly after.

Why is the rainbow flag controversial at the World Cup?

Disruptions by unknown individuals are a common occurrence during football games. However, this particular incident was rather sensitive due to the controversy surrounding Qatar, the Islamic, conservative host of this year's World Cup tournament.

The Middle Eastern country has been at the center of controversy since the start of the tournament. Alcoholic drinks were banned at the stadiums on the eve of the tournament as well as the OneLove armbands which the captains of several nations, including Germany, were planning to wear as a show of support for LGBTQ rights.

German captain Manuel Neuer wearing the 'OneLove' armband on November 16, 2022 in Oman.
Qatar has stirred wide controversy after apparently banning the pro-LGBTQ 'OneLove' armbandImage: Christian Charisius/dpa/picture alliance

Qatar and FIFA President Gianni Infantino have both reiterated that everyone will be welcome in the country despite the fact that same-sex relationships are a criminal offense in Qatar. There is also no recognition of civil partnerships in the gulf state.

However, Qatar has stressed that guests attending the World Cup should respect the host country's traditions.

Some fans have reported being stopped from bringing items with rainbow colors into any of the stadiums hosting the World Cup games.

Activists criticize lack of LGBTQ reform in Qatar

rmt/ar (AFP, AP, dpa)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

US soldiers line up next to a helicopter, all seen in silhouette

NATO alliance works to reinforce its eastern flank

Conflicts7 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A young girl and two boys standing in front of colorful columns.

Africa's population boom may boost economy, global relevance

Africa's population boom may boost economy, global relevance

SocietyNovember 27, 2022
More from Africa

Asia

A young woman wears a black headscarve while looking at the camera. A bookshelf is behind her.

Afghan activist recounts torture in Taliban prison

Afghan activist recounts torture in Taliban prison

Human Rights9 hours ago03:51 min
More from Asia

Germany

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in an interview with Deutsche Welle

German president 'understands' China COVID protests

German president 'understands' China COVID protests

Politics4 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Torture survivors Daniil and Viktoriya speak to DW in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson.

Kherson residents describe torture under Russian occupation

Kherson residents describe torture under Russian occupation

Conflicts15 hours ago03:32 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Two women wearing loose headscarves smiling for the camera

Iran launches smear campaign against jailed journalists

Iran launches smear campaign against jailed journalists

Press FreedomNovember 26, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

Serenity Ivany, 14, competes in a snowshoe race in Nain, Newfoundland and Labrador

Facing climate change, Canada's Inuit live on thin ice

Facing climate change, Canada's Inuit live on thin ice

ClimateNovember 27, 20227 images
More from North America

Latin America

A mural outside a women's refuge in Mexico City shows women supporting each other, in bright colors

Street patrols in Mexico fight violence against women

Street patrols in Mexico fight violence against women

SocietyNovember 25, 202202:19 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage