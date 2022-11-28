World Cup: Protester with rainbow flag runs onto pitch

The sign of protest comes amid controversy over the pro-LGBTQ rights 'OneLove' armbands, which are banned during the tournament.

A man disrupted the Portugal versus Uruguay game on Monday, entering the pitch with a rainbow flag in a show of support for the LGBTQ community during the World Cup in controversial host nation Qatar.

The man wore a Superman T-shirt with the words "Save Ukraine" written on the front. The back meanwhile had the phrase: "Respect for Iranian Women."

Broadcasters attempted not to focus on the man and the rainbow flag he was carrying during the 30 seconds he disrupted the game. However, photos of him running across the Lusail stadium pitch flooded social media shortly after.

Why is the rainbow flag controversial at the World Cup?

Disruptions by unknown individuals are a common occurrence during football games. However, this particular incident was rather sensitive due to the controversy surrounding Qatar, the Islamic, conservative host of this year's World Cup tournament.

The Middle Eastern country has been at the center of controversy since the start of the tournament. Alcoholic drinks were banned at the stadiums on the eve of the tournament as well as the OneLove armbands which the captains of several nations, including Germany, were planning to wear as a show of support for LGBTQ rights.

Qatar has stirred wide controversy after apparently banning the pro-LGBTQ 'OneLove' armband

Qatar and FIFA President Gianni Infantino have both reiterated that everyone will be welcome in the country despite the fact that same-sex relationships are a criminal offense in Qatar. There is also no recognition of civil partnerships in the gulf state.

However, Qatar has stressed that guests attending the World Cup should respect the host country's traditions.

Some fans have reported being stopped from bringing items with rainbow colors into any of the stadiums hosting the World Cup games.

