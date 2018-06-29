 World Cup 2018: Ronaldo and Suarez set for round of 16 shootout | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 29.06.2018

Sports

World Cup 2018: Ronaldo and Suarez set for round of 16 shootout

European champions Portugal take on two-time World Cup winners Uruguay, but all eyes will be on two players in particular when the sides meet on Saturday: Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez.

Russland WM 2018 l Iran vs Portugal (Reuters/R. Moraes)

Cristiano Ronaldo has four goals so far after scoring a hat trick against Spain and the winner against Morocco, while Luis Suarez scored twice while helping Uruguay top Group A as one of only three teams to win all three group games.

Both sides have earned reputations for producing less than attractive football built on a foundation of an organized backline and a physical approach to keeping opponents at arm's length. It's then up to their star men to provide a potentially match-winning moments in the final third.

Mini-Madrid derby

Uruguay's style of play is nothing new toPortugalhead coach Fernando Santos: "They are a typical South American side. It's not just in this World Cup that they have not been conceding goals. It has been like that for the whole of 2018 […] I'm very confident in my players and I think we'll be going to the next round."

Stopping Ronaldo is no mean feat, something center back Diego Godin knows all too well. The 33-year-old has scored two hat tricks for Real and emerged victorious in two Champions League finals against Godin's Atletico in the last two year.

"We will mark [Ronaldo] with the same respect we mark everyone, despite him being a superstar," said Sebastian Coates of Ronaldo, who has 85 international goals to his name - more than any other male European player in history. "You don't prepare a match just looking at one player."

World Cup 2018: Portugal into last 16 after Iran take them to the wire, Spain top group

Portugal will face Uruguay in the last 16 after a 1-1 draw with Iran, who almost knocked the European champions out in stoppage time. In Kaliningrad, Spain came from behind to eke out a tie with Morocco, topping Group B. (25.06.2018)  

Uruguay progress with lackluster Saudi Arabia win

Uruguay and Russia will both feature in the last 16 of the World Cup. Uruguay's unimpressive 1-0 win against Saudi Arabia decides Group A with a game to spare. Egypt and the Saudis are eliminated. (20.06.2018)  

Fußball WM 2018 Gruppe D Kroatien - Nigeria

World Cup 2018: Five lessons learned from the group stage 28.06.2018

From shocking upsets to unfathomable goals, the 2018 World Cup has had football fans around the world on the edge of their seats during the group stage. But what have we learned so far?

WM 2018 Fans Russian fan ahead of the FIFA World Cup WM Weltmeisterschaft Fussball 2018 Group A mat

World Cup 2018: Who needs what to advance to the knockout stages? 25.06.2018

Who needs what? The group stage of the 2018 World Cup comes to end this week with a lot still to play for in all the groups. DW outlines the permutations – including what Germany need to do to progress.

Russland WM 2018 l Iran vs Portugal – Tor 0:1 Quaresma

World Cup 2018: Portugal into last 16 after Iran take them to the wire, Spain top group 25.06.2018

Portugal will face Uruguay in the last 16 after a 1-1 draw with Iran, who almost knocked the European champions out in stoppage time. In Kaliningrad, Spain came from behind to eke out a tie with Morocco, topping Group B.

