World Cup 2018: France top Group C ahead of Denmark after drab goalless draw

France 0-0 Denmark, Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow

Not exactly one for the scrap books. France and Denmark’s 0-0 draw in Moscow, the first goalless match of the tournament so far, was enough to see both nations through to the knockout stages, though neither side will take much else from a showdown that rarely threatened to raise the heart rate.

That this game resembled a friendly was curious considering what was at stake. Denmark, in particular, had it all to play for. Win, and they could top the group. Lose, and they could be going home. In the end they plumped for something in between, with France an obliging sparring partner from the get-go, dominating possession but showing little in terms of attacking zip.

Les Bleus fans must be in a state of confusion. Miffed by another insipid display; pleased with an unbeaten round of group matches. None of the team, bar Nabil Fekir, played with any real bite. The Lyon captain wasn’t even introduced until well past the hour mark. He showed flashes of what has made him a target for a number of Premier League sides this summer.

The news that Australia were trailing Peru in Sochi may have had a hand in the truce, filtering down through the terraces to douse anything resembling exuberance.

A second half freekick from Christian Eriksen was the closest either side came to scoring. It thumped into the arms of Steve Mandanda, who deputised for Hugo Lloris as one of seven changes made by coach Didier Deschamps. The Marseille keeper spilt the shot, but managed to smother his parry just in time.

Perhaps it was simply one of those games, or perhaps a worrying omen about the fate of group C’s qualifiers for the rounds to come. Whatever the case, Denmark and France will be relieved to put this game behind them and focus on what lies in wait in the last 16.

Australia 0-2 Peru, Sochi, Fisht Stadium, Sochi

(Carillo, 18', Guerrero, 50')

Ahead of this clash, Australia made their way to the Black Sea coastal city of Sochi believing a win would see them through to the last-16. Victory, of course, would not be enough by itself: 1,600km away, in Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium, France would need to do them a favour by beating Denmark..

It’s the hope that kills you. Denmark’s 0-0 draw with the group leaders meant it was never going to be possible. That Australia lost so meekly to Peru will still hurt, however, having given themselves no chance at all.

Peru, on the other hand, will be pleased to have finally won a game in Russia. They were hard done by not to take anything from their opening two games and were rewarded for another positive performance here. Andre Carrillo’s opener, a sweet left-footed volley, had fans dancing in the stands as if they'd won the compeition. Paolo Guerrero sealed three points, and killed any hope Australia fans still had, early in the second half.

As it happened:

FT France 0-0 Denmark, Australia 0-2 Peru

90' Boos ring around the Luzhniki stadium as Schmeichel receives the ball back from one of his midfielders. Quite a lot of negative play going on here. This hasn't been one to tell the grandchildren about.

87' Oliver Giroud hits the deck under a little pressure from Simon Kjaer. He wants a penalty, but he's never going to get one.

84' Fekir draws an important save out of Schmeichel, who gets down low to palm the ball away. Fekir has been France's best player in the second half, and he's only been on for 15 minutes or so.

81' It's still 2-0 to Peru, who have just hit the post. The only thing that can shake up this group is three goals for Australia. Not likely.

80' This game has been desperately short on quality.

77' Cornelius makes way for Kasper Dolberg, the 20-year-old prodigy from Ajax.

74' There's not much to talk about at the moment. There hasn't been much to talk about all game.

71' Fekir combines well with Dembele and unleashes a brilliant shot that nestles into the side-netting. That's the most attack-minded play we've seen all game.

68' Fekir comes on for Griezmann.

65' France seem happy to just let this game wind down, safe in the knowledge that they're going to top this group with a draw. But a Denmark goal can change all of that...

62' Eriksen is trying to make something happen for Denmark, but another corner is punched clear by Mandanda.

59' The ball pops up to Eriksen on the edge of the box, but the Tottenham man drags his shot wide.

56' Denmark no longer need to win. In fact, they can lose and still go through if things stay the same.

53' Eriksen bangs a free-kick from some 35 meters that Mandanda spills as far as Cornelius, who has a go on the rebound but Mandanda holds it at the second attempt.

50' GOAL! Australia 0-2 Peru — Guerrero makes it two and Australia are hanging on by a thread! Cueva's shot is deflected and Guerrero seizes on the loose ball to beat Ryan from close range.

SECOND HALF. We're back underway.

HT Denmark 0-0 France, Australia 0-1 Peru.

43' Giroud has only had 15 touches all half. One less than goalkeeper Steve Mandanda.

42' Giroud fires over after Kante lays off, but it's over. It's been that kind of half.

39' Griezmann tries his luck from the edge of the box, but his shot is way too high.

35' Denmark looking decent at the moment. It may not be pretty, but they're stopping the supply line to Giroud or Griezmann.

33' France dominating possession, as they have in their previous two games, but doing little with it. Meanwhile, Denmark are not getting Eriksen into the game. They will need to do that if they want to get a result here.

Eriksen almost latches on to a throughball but Hernandez and Mandanda combine to deny the Dane.

30' Chance for Denmark as Eriksen goes clean through, but he never really has control of the ball and Hernandez makes an important challenge. Eriksen asking for a penalty, but that's optimistic.

27' Lemar whips in a free-kick from the left but Kjaer ensures it goes out for a corner. France should consider putting Dembele on free-kick duty.

24' Lemar is starting to see more of the ball for France, and when he does they look like a threat. But generally, France look disjointed. But they have made seven changes.

21' That means Australia need to find two goals from somewhere, and hope France dispose of Denmark. Neither of which looks particularly likely at the moment.

18' GOAL! Australia 0-1 Peru — Peru lead in Sochi! Guerrero keeps the ball in and crosses for Carrillo, whose sweet volley from the edge of the box flies past Ryan in the Australia goal. There was no stopping that, what a strike!

17' France feeling their way into this one and enjoying their first sustained period possession.

15' Lucas Hernandez is brought down in the box and the ball falls to Olivier Giroud, whose shot deflects just wide.

10' Braithwaite has been Denmark's liveliest player so far. France's second string defense struggling to get to grips with him.

7' Griezmann gets into a good position on the right but his cross is dealt with by Schmeichel.

5' Replay show that Briathwaite didn't have much of a case for penalty.

3' A strong start by Denmark as Braithwaite takes the ball past two France defenders and then goes to ground. He's claiming a penalty.

Can Christian Eriksen lead Denmark into the last 16?

1' KICK OFF! We're underway.

15.55 Will Denmark or Australia join France in the last 16? We're about to find out.

15.50 Here are the teams...

15:45 Hello everyone, welcome to live coverage of Denmark vs. France as Group C is wrapped up. We'll also give you goalflashes and major incidents from the other game in this group, Australia vs. Peru.