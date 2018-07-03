 World Cup 2018: England fans have reason to believe it really is ′coming home′ | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 04.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

World Cup 2018: England fans have reason to believe it really is 'coming home'

History was made when England won their first-ever World Cup shootout. Although outnumbered in the stands, by the end, Three Lions fans were singing their favorite chant as they waited to exit the Spartak Stadium.

Fußball WM 2018 Kolumbien vs England | Harry Kane (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/M. Taamallah)

It was a moment not caught by the cameras. Over 100 minutes into a venomous encounter, England's round-of-16 clash with Colombia was being played on a knife's edge as Los Cafeteros piled forward in the hopes of finding a winner in extra time. Moscow's Spartak Stadium was a sea of yellow with the Colombia fans reaching fever pitch in the extra period. It couldn't have been easy for Harry Kane and the rest of the "Three Lions."

Read more: A new England rises

Yet it was the England captain, who bellowed into his own half. He repeatedly hit himself on the chest. It was a clear message to England's backline: "Hold firm, lads. We're not letting this slip." It is these little details that speak to the new spirit in the ranks of England's World Cup squad. A captain, who led by example and never lost his cool. A goalkeeper, who has exceeded all expectations. A team, who recovered from the late equalizer to hold their nerve and do the unthinkable - win a penalty shootout.

Fußball WM 2018 Kolumbien vs England (Reuters/C. Hartmann)

Jordan Pickford saves Mateus Uribe's penalty to send England through to the World Cup quarter finals.

England break the shootout curse

"We never panicked. We were ready for that," said Eric Dier, scorer of the winning spot kick that booked England a place in the quarterfinals. "We knew what we had to do and we stayed calm." The Three Lions' first-ever penalty shootout win in the 84-year history of the World Cup exorcised some of the demons past, especially for head coach Gareth Southgate. The 47-year-old missed the decisive spot kick as England got knocked out of EURO 1996 on home soil by Germany. Since taking over as England head coach, Southgate has utilized a sports psychologist and dedicated extra training sessions to penalty taking. The result: One miss out of five, as David Ospina kept Jordan Henderson's effort out.

Rewind two years and England weren't in a position to enjoy successes like this in the knockout stages of a major tournament. They were embarrassed at EURO 2016 when they were eliminated by Iceland in the quarterfinals. Head coach Roy Hodgson and his side were heavily criticized by the English press. After Sam Allardyce's brief tenure in the role, Southgate took the reins. The squad hasn't undergone wholesale changes, but Southgate appears to have found a way to connect with his charges.

"I am really proud with the way we played as a team," the coach said after the game. It's a team that has a hunger to prove themselves. Exciting young players like Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling are all playing with a greater sense of freedom and enjoyment. Even goalkeeper Jordan Pickford - seen as England's weakest link before the tournament began - exuded confidence and calm. His leap shortly before the final whistle to deny Mateus Uribe was the save of tournament. It was just a shame that 24-year-old was powerless to prevent Colombia equalizing from the resulting corner. 

Kane chasing Gary Lineker's legacy

Then, of course, there's Kane, who is hot on the heels of England's record goalscorer at the World Cup, Gary Lineker. The Tottenham star has scored 12 goals in eight games as England captain, including the six he's netted in Russia to put him two clear in the race for the Golden Boot. He only needs two more to draw level with Lineker. Scoring from the spot is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Kane's performance at this World Cup. He tracks back, throws himself into challenges and isn't above the grunt work. A captain England fans can get behind.

English football has always boasted talent and individual quality across several positions. The difference this time being that England are capable of edging tight, hard-fought encounters like that against Colombia. They weren't thrown off by the heated atmosphere or Colombia's play-acting. They proved they have cool heads and the victory on penalties is only going to unify them more.

Fußball WM 2018 Kolumbien vs England (Reuters/K. Pfaffenbach)

Gareth Southgate has received plenty of plaudits for his work with the England national team.

"It's coming home"

Who knows how long this England side can maintain this euphoria. Sweden await them in the quarterfinals and, if they can successfully navigate that game, Croatia or Russia will provide the opposition in the final four. The England fans were outnumbered in the Spartak Stadium, but made themselves heard as they chanted while waiting to exit. The famous: "It's coming home…”

It started off as ironic chitchat among friends and on social media, just like at every tournament England feature at. Right now though, there is a growing realization that this team has the right attitude and spirit to finally bring something home. The new England is in the mood for more.

DW recommends

World Cup 2018: A new England rises

England beat Colombia on penalties in a historic World Cup match for Gareth Southgate and his men. Fans across the world celebrated as they witnessed a new England team emerge from the shadows of past demons. (04.07.2018)  

World Cup 2018: Memorable moments

The World Cup has kicked off and is sure to keep fans fascinated for the weeks leading up to the final in Moscow on July 15. Here are some of the most memorable moments of Russia 2018 so far. (02.07.2018)  

Related content

Fußball WM 2018 Kolumbien vs England

World Cup 2018: England defeat Colombia in dramatic penalty shootout 03.07.2018

England have banished history and finally won a World Cup penalty shootout. They defeated Colombia 4-3 from the spot, Jordan Pickford and Eric Dier proving the Three Lions' heroes.

Fußball WM 2018 Kolumbien vs England

World Cup 2018: A new England rises 03.07.2018

England beat Colombia on penalties in a historic World Cup match for Gareth Southgate and his men. Fans across the world celebrated as they witnessed a new England team emerge from the shadows of past demons.

Russland WM 2018 Tunesien gegen England

World Cup 2018: England dare to believe ahead of Colombia showdown 02.07.2018

England face Colombia in a bid to reach a first World Cup quarterfinal in 12 years, with the South American side buoyed by the news James Rodriguez is fit to play. Tuesday also sees Sweden take on Switzerland.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 