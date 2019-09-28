 World Athletics Championships: Jamaica, US claim sprint relay golds | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 05.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

World Athletics Championships: Jamaica, US claim sprint relay golds

Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won her ninth world title in the women's 4x100 meters while favorites USA claimed the men's title. Earlier on Saturday, there was a bronze for Germany and a unique distance running feat.

Leichtathletik-WM Doha 2019 Frauen Finale 4 x 100 Meter (Getty Images/H. Heathcote)

The Jamaican team led the first of the evening's sprint relays from start to finish to record a time of 41.44 seconds and hold off a challenge from Great Britain, with 200m world champion Dina Asher-Smith anchoring her team to the silver in 41.85sec. The United States team came in third.

Fraser-Pryce, 32, won the 100m last weekend and her ninth gold medal means only American Allyson Felix (12) and Usain Bolt (11) remain ahead of her in the all time individual standings.

Christian Coleman and Noah Lyles also claimed their second golds in Doha as a formidable US men's 4x100 team won equally comfortably, with Great Britain again in second and Japan claiming bronze.

Veteran US sprinter Justin Gatlin won his first relay medal in the process, as the US team clocked the third fastest relay ever recorded.

"We are a brotherhood," said the 2017 100m world champion. "We had a talk this morning and we said we are going to go out there and do this. I wanted it especially hard as I have never won a relay title."

Unique feat, German bronze

Earlier in the day, Germany's Konstanze Klosterhalfen, part of the Nike-backed Oregon Project whose head coach Alberto Salazar was banned for four years earlier in the week, took bronze in 14min 28.43sec in a 5000 meter race won by Kenya's Hellen Obiri. The 29-year-old came home clear of compatriot Margaret Kipkemboi in a championship record time of 14min 26.72sec.

Leichtathletik-WM Doha 2019 Frauen Finale 5000 Konstanze Klosterhalfen (Getty Images/AFP/K. Jaafar)

German athlete Konstanze Klosterhalfen celebrates her bronze

Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands completed a unique double when she dominated the 1,500 meters, adding to the 10,000 meters title she won earlier in the competition.

In doing so, she became the first athlete, male or female, to win the two events at a single Olympic Games or world championships.

  • Leichtathletik-WM Doha 2019 | Shelly Ann Fraser Pryce (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Kappeler)

    Successful athletes who are also mothers

    Shelley-Ann Fraser-Pryce

    After Shelley-Ann Fraser-Pryce won the 100-meter sprint at the Athletics World Championships in Doha, she celebrated her victory with son Zyon. "It was a long journey," the Jamaican sprinter said of the time it took for her to get back into shape – not only physically but also mentally.

  • Leichtathletik-WM Doha 2019 | Allyson Felix (picture-alliance/abaca/Emy)

    Successful athletes who are also mothers

    Allyson Felix

    Allyson Felix won a record 12th world title and her first since becoming a mother last November, as part of the US team that took the 4x400 meters mixed relay in Doha. After she became pregnant, the six-time Olympic champion got into a dispute with her then-sponsor Nike, which had offered her a 70-percent pay cut as she was forced to take a break from the sport. Felix now has a different sponsor.

  • Wimbledon 2019 Serena Williams (Reuters/H. McKay)

    Successful athletes who are also mothers

    Serena Williams

    According to her own account, the birth by C-section of daughter Alexis Olympia on September 1, 2017, almost cost the then 36-year-old her life. Since returning to the tennis court following a 13-month break, Williams has reached four Grand Slam finals but hasn’t won any of them.

  • Margaret Smith Court (Imago/ZumaPress/Keystone)

    Successful athletes who are also mothers

    Margaret Court

    Margaret Court had a much easier time of it. The 24-time Grand Slam winner, whose record Serena Williams continues to chase, had three children during her playing career, only retiring from the game after she'd become pregnant four a fourth time.

  • Marit Bjoergen mit ihrem Sohn Marius (picture-alliance/NTB Scanpix/T. Bendiksby)

    Successful athletes who are also mothers

    Marit Björgen

    In June 2015 Marit Björgen announced that she was pregnant and would sit out the following World Cup season – with the goal of returning for the 2017 Nordic World Ski Championships in Lahti. After the birth of her son Marius, the Norwegian record world champion went on to win four titles at the 2017 Worlds and a year later she followed this up with two Olympic gold medals in Pyeongchang.

  • FINA Schwimmen WM 2011 | Therese Alshammar (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Mayama)

    Successful athletes who are also mothers

    Therese Alshammar

    When the Swedish swimmer put her career on hold due to pregnancy in 2013 she had already won numerous World and European Championship titles, plus three Olympic medals – none of which was gold. Alshammar hasn’t been at the top level since returning to the pool, but she did take part in her sixth Olympic Games in Rio in 2016, when she was Sweden's flag-bearer.

  • Darja Domratschewa und Ole Einar Björndalen (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Schutt)

    Successful athletes who are also mothers

    Darya Domracheva

    Only four months after the birth of her daughter, the star biathlete won the silver medal at the World Championships. The Belarusian followed this success up with several World Cup victories, Olympic silver in the pursuit in 2018 and relay gold. In 2018, Domracheva called time on her career. She now coaches China’s national biathlon team long with her husband Ole Einar Björndalen (pictured).

  • Olympische Spiele Londond 2012 | Kristin Armstrong mit ihrem Sohn (picture-alliance/Photoshot/Li Ga)

    Successful athletes who are also mothers

    Kristin Armstrong

    US cyclist Kristin Armstrong’s son Lucas looks about as happy as his mother after she won Olympic gold in the time trial at the 2012 Games in London. In doing so, she defended the title she had won in Beijing four years earlier. In Rio in 2016, she made it three consecutive Olympic gold medals in the race against the clock.

  • Isabell Werth mit geballter Siegerfaust (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Vennenbernd)

    Successful athletes who are also mothers

    Isabell Werth

    Isabell Werth gave birth to son Frederick 10 years ago and now he can say that his mother is the most successful dressage rider in the world, having won six Olympic gold medals, four Olympic silver medals, nine World Championship titles and 20 European championship titles. That’s not to mention several national titles.

  • Heike Drechsler Barcelona (picture-alliance/S. Simon)

    Successful athletes who are also mothers

    Heike Drechsler

    By the time her son Toni was born in 1989, Heike Drechsler had already won gold medals for East Germany in the long jump at both the World and European Championships. She’d also won gold in the 200 meters at the European Championships. After giving birth, she won Olympic gold for Germany in the long jump in Barcelona in 1992 and Sydney eight years later.

  • US Open Tennis - Finale | Kim Clijsters und ihre Tochter Jada (picture-alliance/abaca/Cameleon/C. Dubreuil)

    Successful athletes who are also mothers

    Kim Clijsters

    Soon successful tennis mother Kim Clijsters will be back on the WTA tour. The Belgian knows a thing or two about comebacks: In 2007 she retired at the age of 23. In 2009 she gave birth to a daughter before resuming her career and winning three Grand Slam tournaments. She retired for a second time in 2012. Now a mother of three, she has announced another comeback for 2020.

    Author: Andreas Sten-Ziemons


mp/jh (Reuters, AFP)

DW recommends

Opinion: Everyone's a loser at the World Athletics Championships in Qatar

No atmosphere, collapsing athletes, environmental catastrophe: the World Championships in Qatar offer worrying signs ahead of World Cup 2022. They also show how sport has been corrupted by money, says DW's Joscha Weber. (04.10.2019)  

IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha: Foreseeable problems

The World Athletics Championships in Doha will be remembered for empty stands, an air-conditioned stadium, blazing heat and a problematic human rights situation. It has left not only sports fans shaking their heads. (04.10.2019)  

US athletics coach Alberto Salazar banned for four years for doping violations

The head coach of Nike's Oregan Project and former trainer of Olympic champion runner Mo Farah was found to have breached anti-doping regulations. Salazar has been barred from the ongoing World Athletics Championships. (01.10.2019)  

World Athletics Championships: Christian Coleman secures gold in 100 meters

Christian Coleman has won the world championship gold medal in the men's 100 meters, the best time since Usain Bolt's world record sprint in 2009. The win comes three weeks after he avoided a ban for missed drug tests. (28.09.2019)  

World Athletics Championships: Asher-Smith shows her class to rewrite history

Dina Asher-Smith blew away the field in the women's 200 meters, securing a first ever world sprint title for a British woman. In the other big final on Wednesday, Grant Holloway won gold in the men's 110 meter hurdles. (02.10.2019)  

World Athletics Championships: Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce wins 100 meters

This is the fourth time the 32-year-old sprint legend has claimed the title. She beat Dina Asher-Smith and Marie-Josee Ta Lou to take first place. (29.09.2019)  

Successful athletes who are also mothers

Shelley Ann Fraser-Pryce, Serena Williams and Marit Björgen are just three athletes who have put their sporting careers on hold in order to have a child. They have all succesfully returned to their sports. (03.10.2019)  

Related content

Katar IAAF Leichtathletik WM in Doha 2019

World Athletics Championships: Christian Coleman secures gold in 100 meters 28.09.2019

Christian Coleman has won the world championship gold medal in the men's 100 meters, the best time since Usain Bolt's world record sprint in 2009. The win comes three weeks after he avoided a ban for missed drug tests.

Olympia 2012 London Betty Heidler

Betty Heidler: 'Competing in sports gave me self-confidence' 27.09.2019

Betty Heidler is a retired German hammer thrower and former world-record holder. She spoke to DW about the World Championships in Qatar and how it was to know that not all of her competitors were necessarily clean.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  