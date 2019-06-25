Women's World Cup: Dzsenifer Marozsan's return gives Germany extra spark

Germany haven't won a game by double digits or been one of the most impressive teams at the tournament, but they have been getting better with each game. This young team is growing, confidence is high and a World Cup semifinal is within reach. The reported return of playmaker and often lauded "best player" Dzsenifer Marozsan couldn't have come at a better time.

"I know," Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said with a huge smile at the Friday press conference when asked about whether Marozsan would be in the starting eleven for the quarterfinal against Sweden. Germany's head coach never added anything to her smile.

"The toe is broken and it will stay broken. Dzseni has the desire to play. That's what sets her apart," Voss-Tecklenburg added, suggesting that a spot on the bench is more likely.

Whether Marozsan starts or not, the fact she is available is both a credit to her determination and a huge boost to this Germany team.

With Giulia Gwinn bursting onto the big stage, Alexandra Popp leading from the front and Sara Däbritz driving from midfield, this young Germany team is already quietly getting the job done. Add Marozsan to that and the possibilities start become even more exciting.

Sweden, a side that poses questions, stand in their way. After that, they might have to beat the current European Champions to seal a spot in the World Cup final.

This Germany team is growing and getting better and better

A Germany team free of history

But this Germany team isn't getting ahead of itself. It hasn't made excuses. When asked about the expected heat in Rennes, Voss-Tecklenburg said: "If we talk about the heat too much, then we have too many excuses."

Perhaps Voss-Tecklenburg's greatest move so far is getting this team focused, and playing free of the success of previous Germany teams. This team does not looked weighed down by the two World Cups and eight European titles sitting in the trophy cabinet.

With that freedom, mistakes have followed. Too many of those against Sweden and the tournament will be over for Voss-Tecklenburg and her team. But that space for this team to be what it wants to be has also seen this group develop a quiet swagger.

Swedish paper "Aftonbladet" said that the best thing about this Germany team so far was their pre-tournament campaign video. Gwinn's response at the press conference was simply: "I also liked the video."

This Germany team is confident, especially against a Sweden side that hasn't beaten them in the big games since 1995. Another win, and Voss-Tecklenburg's team will find themselves one of the four best in the world. And it's there, that truly anything is possible.