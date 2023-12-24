  1. Skip to content
United States of America

Woman with two wombs gives birth to twins

Nita Blake-Persen
December 24, 2023

A woman in the United States has given birth to two babies from two separate wombs after a 'one in a million' pregnancy. The girls, who were also born on different days, are now joining their older siblings at home.

