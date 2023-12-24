Woman with two wombs gives birth to twins

SocietyUnited States of AmericaWoman with two wombs gives birth to twinsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSocietyUnited States of AmericaNita Blake-Persen12/24/2023December 24, 2023A woman in the United States has given birth to two babies from two separate wombs after a 'one in a million' pregnancy. The girls, who were also born on different days, are now joining their older siblings at home.https://p.dw.com/p/4aXjyAdvertisement