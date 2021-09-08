Visit the new DW website

Wolfgang Tillmans

Wolfgang Tillmans is a German fine art photographer and artist who lives and works in Berlin and London.

Born in 1968 in Remscheid in western Germany, Tillmans is the first photographer and non-British person to be awarded the coveted Tate annual Turner Prize in 2000. Sensitive to the world around him, fascinated by color, Tillmans has redefined photography and how it is presented in portraits, still-life photos and landscapes.

Street art in Kabul, painting depicting Farkhunda Malikzada, 27-year-old woman who was publicly lynched by a mob in Kabul, on 19 March 2015. A large crowd formed in the streets around her claiming that she had burned the Quran, Farkhunda was savagely beaten and killed a mullah who falsely accused her of burning the Quran. Graffitis targets corruption and hate, Kabul has many concrete security block walls around the city, and the murals are a way of converting it with colorful messages, putting up messages that can make people think. In addition to anti-corruption, the murals depict themes of womenâs rights and education, anti-terrorism in Afghanistan. Kabul. Afghanistan. 06/08/2021 Photo by Alfred Yaghobzadeh/ABACAPRESS.COM

German artists call for support of Afghan colleagues 08.09.2021

In an open letter, prominent figures from the culture sector asked the government to pledge action. Germany's Commissioner for Culture reacted.
LOVE ACTUALLY [BR / US 2003] MARTINE MCCUTCHEON, HUGH GRANT, EMMA THOMPSON LOVE ACTUALLY [BR / US 2003] MARTINE MCCUTCHEON, HUGH GRANT, EMMA THOMPSON Date: 2003 (Mary Evans Picture Library) | Nur für redaktionelle Verwendung., Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Celebrities with strong views on Brexit 10.12.2019

Will the UK general election on December 12 break the Brexit impasse? Many stars have taken an active stance since the 2016 referendum. Most recently, actor Hugh Grant even went door to door for the remain cause.

an image of seven pink pig cupcakes arranged on a plate (Martin Parr/Magnum Photos)

Feast for the eyes: Food photography on show in Berlin 07.06.2019

Featuring works from Cindy Sherman, Wolfgang Tillmans, Nan Goldin and many more, a new exhibition at C/O Berlin, "Food for the Eyes. The Story of Food in Photography," celebrates the idea that we are what we eat.
02.10.2018, Berlin: Schauspielerin Julia Jentsch erhält von Bundespräsident Frank-Walter Steinmeier im Schloss Bellevue den Verdienstorden der Bundesrepublik Deutschland. Unter dem Motto Kultur verbindet zeichnet Bundespräsident Steinmeier zum Tag der Deutschen Einheit 29 Bürgerinnen und Bürger mit dem Verdienstorden der Bundesrepublik Deutschland aus. Die Ausgezeichneten haben sich durch außerordentliche künstlerische Leistungen oder durch herausragendes ehrenamtliches oder kulturpolitisches Engagement um Deutschland verdient gemacht. Foto: Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

'Culture Connects': 29 artists receive German order of merit 02.10.2018

Ahead of Germany's national day, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier presented honors to 29 prominent personalities in the cultural world for their achievements. He also underlined the importance of freedom of art.
Künstler Wolfgang Tillmans steht am 28.02.2013 in der Kunstsammlung Nordrhein-Westfalen in Düsseldorf (Nordrhein-Westfalen) in seiner Ausstellung. Vom 02.03 bis zum 07.07 werden in der Ausstellung alte und neue Werke des Fotografen gezeigt Foto: Caroline Seidel/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

'Exploring boundaries': Wolfgang Tillmans receives Goslar art prize 28.09.2018

The Kaiserring, or Goslar Award for Modern Art, is one of the most renowned art prizes in Germany. Tillmans, a former Turner Prize winner, is the 2018 recipient for his photography "between poetry and disillusionment."
14.02.2017*****Wolfgang Tillmans photo opportunity ay Tate Modern gallery, London, England on 14 February 2017. Tate Modern opens major new exhibition of renowned contemporary artist Wolfgang Tillmans. One of the most exciting and innovative artists working today, Wolfgang Tillmans first rose to prominence in the 1990s for his photographs of everyday life and contemporary culture. He has gone on to explore social and political themes through a wide variety of media and this exhibition will focus on the artists' interdisciplinary production since 2003, offering a new focus on his photographs, video, digital slide projections, performances, curatorial projects and recorded music. CAP/JOR ©JOR/Capital Pictures | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Wolfgang Tillmans: 'Between poetry and disillusionment' 25.09.2018

Lately focused on Brexit, the refugee crisis and AfD's rise, the art of Wolfgang Tillmans is being honored with the 2018 Goslar Award and features in a major New Yorker profile. A look back on his Tate London show.

05.09.2016 Installation View: Andrea Büttner, David Kordansky Gallery, Los Angeles, September 9 - October 22, 2016

Turner Prize finalists on show in the UK 26.09.2017

German artist Andrea Büttner is among the four finalists of this year's prestigious Turner Prize. A gallery in Hull, UK exhibits her work along with the other three nominees.
How artists and cultural institutions reacted to the German election

How artists and cultural institutions reacted to the German election 24.09.2017

Most of the country's artists and cultural institutions voiced their position on election day, inciting people to go out and vote. Surveys had already predicted the strong results obtained by the far-right AfD party.
05.09.2016 Installation View: Andrea Büttner, David Kordansky Gallery, Los Angeles, September 9 - October 22, 2016

German artist Andrea Büttner among Turner Prize finalists 03.05.2017

The prestigious British Turner Prize has announced its shortlist and German artist Andrea Büttner is among the four finalists. The contest is also not just for young artists anymore.
© Birgit Kleber nur frei zur Verwendung für Kultur.21 Spezial: Welt in Bildern – eine Begegnung mit Wolfgang Tillmans es zeigt Wolfgang Tillmans in seinem Berliner Studio

Arts.21 - The Cultural Magazine | 4.03.2017 06.03.2017

This man doesn’t just shoot photos – he creates images. Wolfgang Tillmans is one of the most exciting contemporary artists. The Tate Modern is currently celebrating him with a huge exhibition. And Arts.21 with a special.
14.02.2017*****Wolfgang Tillmans photo opportunity ay Tate Modern gallery, London, England on 14 February 2017. Tate Modern opens major new exhibition of renowned contemporary artist Wolfgang Tillmans. One of the most exciting and innovative artists working today, Wolfgang Tillmans first rose to prominence in the 1990s for his photographs of everyday life and contemporary culture. He has gone on to explore social and political themes through a wide variety of media and this exhibition will focus on the artists' interdisciplinary production since 2003, offering a new focus on his photographs, video, digital slide projections, performances, curatorial projects and recorded music. CAP/JOR ©JOR/Capital Pictures | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Why German photographer Wolfgang Tillmans is a 21st-century Renaissance man 16.02.2017

Wolfgang Tillmans didn't exactly reinvent the art of photography, but he has managed to make it more political. The Tate Modern in London is celebrating the German photographer with a special exhibition.
14.02.2017*****Wolfgang Tillmans photo opportunity ay Tate Modern gallery, London, England on 14 February 2017. Tate Modern opens major new exhibition of renowned contemporary artist Wolfgang Tillmans. One of the most exciting and innovative artists working today, Wolfgang Tillmans first rose to prominence in the 1990s for his photographs of everyday life and contemporary culture. He has gone on to explore social and political themes through a wide variety of media and this exhibition will focus on the artists' interdisciplinary production since 2003, offering a new focus on his photographs, video, digital slide projections, performances, curatorial projects and recorded music. CAP/JOR ©JOR/Capital Pictures | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Wolfgang Tillmans and his creative defense of ethical standards 16.02.2017

With his camera, Wolfgang Tillmans explores the big questions in life. The Tate Modern in London is honoring the German artist with an extensive exhibition.
18.5.2016 *** LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 18: Wolfgang Tillman's installation, Between Bridges, at the opening of Photo London, the UK's largest ever photography event, which runs from Thursday 19 - Sunday 22 May 2016 at Somerset House on May 18, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Photo London) Copyright: Getty Images/J. Spicer

Photographer Wolfgang Tillmans: 'Brexit draws on a desire to disrupt and destroy' 15.06.2016

Photographer Wolfgang Tillmans is the only German Turner Prize recipient. The London-based artist created a poster campaign to warn Britons against voting to leave the EU. He told DW why he decided to get involved.
May 23, 2016 - York, West Yorkshire, United Kingdom - Image ©Licensed to i-Images Picture Agency. 23/05/2016. London, United Kingdom. ..A group of protestors outside of York Racecourse dressed as bananas before Boris Johnson delivers a speech on the EU...Boris Johnson delivers a speech at York Racecourse, York, England, while campaigning for 'Vote Leave' in the run up to the EU referendum in Britain.. Copyright: picture-alliance/Zuma Press/B. Stevens

Who's Afraid of Brexit? 06.06.2016

Should Britain leave the EU, or stay in? The UK will answer that question in a referendum on June 23. It's a hot discussion topic right now. What do artists have to say about it?