Wolfgang Tillmans is a German fine art photographer and artist who lives and works in Berlin and London.

Born in 1968 in Remscheid in western Germany, Tillmans is the first photographer and non-British person to be awarded the coveted Tate annual Turner Prize in 2000. Sensitive to the world around him, fascinated by color, Tillmans has redefined photography and how it is presented in portraits, still-life photos and landscapes.