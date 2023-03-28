  1. Skip to content
Postage stamp marking Willy Brandt's 100. birthday in 2013
Image: Maja Hitij/dpa/picture alliance

Willy Brandt

Topic

Willy Brandt was Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany from 1969 to 1974.

Reports & Analysis

Digital projection of the Berlin Exilmuseum: a modern, curvy building behind a historical gate

Exilmuseum launches lab for participatory development

A Berlin museum commemorating exiles who fled the Nazis will not open before 2026. For now, a workshop is in place.
ArtsMarch 28, 2023
Nesselwang

Where German Chancellors go on summer vacation

Summertime — vacation time. Also for Germany's head of government.
TravelJuly 26, 20229 images
OPEC logo

Russia to be suspended from OPEC deal?

What's the likelihood of Russia being suspended from the OPEC+ oil output deal?
BusinessJune 2, 202202:59 min
SPD in big red letters

The SPD is Germany's oldest party

Germany's Social Democrats look back at 158 years of tumultuous history.
PoliticsSeptember 25, 2021
Black and white photo of Willy Brandt' kneeling before the wreath at the memorial with photographers crowding in to capture the moment

50 years since Willy Brandt's historic gesture in Poland

The "Warsaw Genuflection" opened the way to reconciliation, but some today dismiss it as an "empty gesture."
HistoryDecember 6, 2020
Visitors at Berlin's unfinished airport

Berlin's new airport: 'This time it will happen'

Authorities have set an opening date for Berlin's new airport — again.
BusinessNovember 30, 2019
Opinion

Boehme Henrik Kommentarbild App

Why can't Berlin simply build an airport?

Henrik Böhme
Commentary
BusinessJuly 31, 2019