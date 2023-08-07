  1. Skip to content
William Friedkin, director behind 'The Exorcist,' dies at 87

21 minutes ago

William Friedkin received widespread acclaim for his films including "The Exorcist" and "The French Connection." He suffered health issues in recent years.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UsYP
A black-and-white photo of William Friedkin
William Friedkin passed away in Los Angeles on MondayImage: Susanna Saez/Agencia EFE/IMAGO

William Friedkin, the American director behind "The Exorcist," died on Monday. He was 87.

Friedkin reportedly passed away in Los Angeles after suffering unspecified health issues in recent years.

He had "been working until a few weeks ago" but "had been in declining health," said former Hollywood Reporter executive editor Stephen Galloway.

The director achieved fame in his 30s with the gripping "The French Connection" — for which he won an Oscar — and iconic horror film "The Exorcist," but he struggled to match this success in later decades. 

More to follow...

zc/wd (AP, AFP, Reuters)

