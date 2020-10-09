Visit the new DW website

American actor Willem Dafoe has played everything from Jesus Christ to the anti-Christ. He has worked with renowned directors including Oliver Stone and Martin Scorsese, and acted alongside people such as Gene Hackmann, Kerstin Dunst and Tobey Maguire. He has lent his voice to characters in the films "Finding Nemo" and "Fantastic Mr. Fox." He has been nominated three times as best supporting actor at the Oscars, for "Platoon," "Shadow of the Vampire" and "The Florida Project."

Actor Willem Dafoe honored in Frankfurt 09.10.2020

One of the most versatile and sought-after actors of his generation: Willem Dafoe has won the B3 BEN Award in the category "Most Influential Artist."

A preference for extreme roles: Willem Dafoe 09.10.2020

Among the over 100 films he's appeared in, actor Willem Dafoe has often taken on tortured and difficult characters.
Actor Willem Dafoe: 'Germany has changed so much' 02.03.2018

Willem Dafoe has played a wide array of roles and has been nominated for best supporting actor at this year's Academy Awards, but the actor also has a special connection to Germany. DW spoke with him in Berlin.
Berlinale 2018: Willem Dafoe receives Honorary Golden Bear 20.02.2018

From a comic book villain to Jesus, Willem Dafoe has portrayed every possible role during his career. With 100 movies in his filmography and counting, the Berlinale awards the American actor an honorary prize.
Willem Dafoe's unforgettable roles 20.02.2018

He is one of the most versatile actors of international cinema. As the leading man receives an Honorary Golden Bear at the 2018 Berlinale, we look back at the movies that made him a star.
Inside Europe: Film stars at Karlovy Vary 07.07.2016

Film fans, party animals and VIPS flocked this week to the West Bohemian spa town of Karlovy Vary for the international film festival -now in its 51st year. This year saw a host of A-list stars including 50 Shades heartthrob Jamie Dornan, Hollywood veteran Willem Dafoe and the French actor Jean Reno, star of films such as Nikita, Leon and the cult classic the Big Blue.