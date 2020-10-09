Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
American actor Willem Dafoe has played everything from Jesus Christ to the anti-Christ. He has worked with renowned directors including Oliver Stone and Martin Scorsese, and acted alongside people such as Gene Hackmann, Kerstin Dunst and Tobey Maguire. He has lent his voice to characters in the films "Finding Nemo" and "Fantastic Mr. Fox." He has been nominated three times as best supporting actor at the Oscars, for "Platoon," "Shadow of the Vampire" and "The Florida Project."
Film fans, party animals and VIPS flocked this week to the West Bohemian spa town of Karlovy Vary for the international film festival -now in its 51st year. This year saw a host of A-list stars including 50 Shades heartthrob Jamie Dornan, Hollywood veteran Willem Dafoe and the French actor Jean Reno, star of films such as Nikita, Leon and the cult classic the Big Blue.