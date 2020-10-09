American actor Willem Dafoe has played everything from Jesus Christ to the anti-Christ. He has worked with renowned directors including Oliver Stone and Martin Scorsese, and acted alongside people such as Gene Hackmann, Kerstin Dunst and Tobey Maguire. He has lent his voice to characters in the films "Finding Nemo" and "Fantastic Mr. Fox." He has been nominated three times as best supporting actor at the Oscars, for "Platoon," "Shadow of the Vampire" and "The Florida Project."