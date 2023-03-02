  1. Skip to content
8 images
CatastropheChile
Florian Meyer
7 hours ago
People and rescue teams try to reach trapped residents inside collapsed buildings in Diyarbakir, Turkey

Earthquakes kill over 2,500 people in Turkey, Syria — LIVE

Catastrophe2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
More stories from DW

Africa

Secondary school student Jackline Bosibori washes laundry at a water puddle within the Kibera slums in Nairobi

Sextortion rife in Kenya's Kibera slum

Human Rights6 hours ago
Asia

Members of Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) aboard trucks

Philippines: Ending clan wars crucial to sustaining peace

Conflicts3 hours ago
Germany

Picture of an artwork featuring paper mache women dressed as a bride or in the nude and out of whose bodies animals, toys and other discarded everyday items are pouring

Niki de Saint Phalle's 'Nanas': Celebrating the 'everywoman'

Arts9 hours ago
Europe

People observe the demolition work at an apartment building that was hit by a Russian missile

Dealing with the aftermath of the civilian attack on Dnipro

Conflicts11 hours ago04:39 min
Middle East

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman smiling

Saudi Arabia's executions thwart trust in reforms

PoliticsFebruary 3, 2023
North America

Kim Petras in front of the microphone at the Grammy Awards 2023 wearing a red dress, with duo partner Sam Smith in the background.

Grammy for Kim Petras: How the trans artist made history

Music5 hours ago
Latin America

An aerial view of the damage at the area following a forest fire in Santa Juana

Wildfires wreak havoc in Chile

Catastrophe7 hours ago8 images
