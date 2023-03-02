Wildfires wreak havoc in Chile
Hundreds of forest and bush fires have claimed numerous victims in Chile amid an intense heat wave. Tens of thousands of hectares of land have already been destroyed, and large parts of the country are submerged in smog.
Wildfires out of control
In the midst of an intense heat wave with temperatures reaching as high as 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), Chile is battling more than 250 forest and bush fires. Thousands of firefighters and dozens of aircraft have been deployed in the regions 500 kilometers (310 miles) south of the capital, Santiago.
Government pledges all necessary resources
At least 24 people have died and more than 1,200 have been injured in the flames. Some 800 houses have been destroyed. President Gabriel Boric has pledged his government will provide all necessary resources to help those affected by the fires.
Scorched earth
The flames have destroyed tens of thousands of hectares of land since last Wednesday. According to the authorities, 10 people have been arrested so far for allegedly starting intentional fires.
Creating firebreaks
Helpers are using bulldozers to cut firebreaks in the forests to prevent the fires from spreading further. The intense heat in the Nuble, Biobio and La Araucania regions is making it difficult for firefighters to reach the fires.
Smog spreading across the country
Chile is currently experiencing an intense summer heat wave, with record temperatures. Huge areas of the country are covered in dense smog due to the numerous fires.
Livestock also affected
According to the authorities, the same area has burned in a week as in the whole of a normal year. Many animals have also been victims of the flames. While this ox apparently remained unharmed ...
Burnt paws
... this cat in Santa Juana was less fortunate. Helpers bandaged her paws in an emergency veterinary care center.
Smog above Santiago
The extent of the crisis can be seen as far away as the capital, hundreds of kilometers away. The Chilean government has asked for international help. Spain has dispatched a team of 50 helpers from the Military Emergency Unit, who arrived on Sunday to join the effort.