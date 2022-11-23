  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
FIFA World Cup
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Fourteen-year-old Neha sits during an interview Wednesday Nov. 11, 2020, in Karachi, Pakistan. Neha's family forced her to marry a 45-year-old Muslim man, who first made her convert from Christianity to Islam.
Pakistan is home to nearly 19 million child brides; one in six young women were married in childhood, according to UNICEFImage: Fareed Khan/AP/picture alliance
SocietyPakistan

Why underage marriages are still prevalent in Pakistan

S. Khan Islamabad
1 hour ago

The recent marriage of a five-year-old girl in Pakistan's western province of Baluchistan has reignited debate over child protection, and the role of hardline clergy in family matters.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JwxG

In October, two men in Pakistan's Baluchistan province were arrested after police were tipped off that a five-year-old girl had been forced into a marriage contract. 

The girl's uncle said that a local man had insisted the girl marry his son, and forced her father to accept a marriage contract. 

"We insisted that she is too young to contract a marriage," the girl's uncle told DW, adding that the exchange between the two men had been filmed and then reported to police. 

The local police chief said that those responsible for arranging the marriage had been arrested but the case was not closed.

"We are still trying to trace the cleric who performed the religious ceremony of the marriage contract," he told DW.

This is not an isolated incident. According to UNICEF, Pakistan has nearly 19 million child brides. The UN agency estimates that around 4.6 million girls are married before the age of 15 and 18.9 million girls are married before they turn 18.

'Child marriage hinders girls from reaching their potential'

Child marriage widespread in Pakistan's tribal areas 

Tahira Habib from the Lahore-based Human Rights Commission of Pakistan told DW that she has received 99 cases of underage marriage in 2022.

"But this is just the tip of the iceberg as very few such cases are reported, because reporting them would stigmatize the family that does so," she said.

According to Habib, tribal areas have the most cases of underage marriage. 

Yasmin Lehri, a former lawmaker from Baluchistan's capital Quetta, told DW almost all girls in rural and tribal areas of the province are married before the age of 18.

"In urban areas, because of growing awareness, girls are married at 18 or older…but in the rest of the province the situation is very grim," she said.

According to Lehri, poverty and economic factors play a significant role, with young girls often exchanged between families to work as laborers.

Women and children walk with their belongings towards a higher ground following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Dera Allah Yar, district Jafferabad, Balochistan,
Jafferabad, Naseerabad and other border areas witness more underage marriages than others, according to ex-lawyer Yasmin LehriImage: Amer Hussain/REUTERS

The role of clerics

Across Pakistan, civil society has been at the forefront of fighting to end child marriage, pushing for tougher laws and working closely with communities, authorities and religious groups to change attitudes.

Pakistani lawmaker Kishwar Zehra said the religious right is the biggest opposition to a law stipulating a minimum marriage age.

"When a bill setting an age limit was presented in the national assembly's committee, it was strongly opposed by religious-minded lawmakers," Zehra told DW.

Maulana Sherani, a former chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology, has publicly opposed any law setting the minimum age of marriage for girls. The council advises the government on the compatibility of legislation with Islam.

In 2014, the council declared child marriage restraint laws "un-Islamic," triggering outrage from civil society and media.

According to former lawyer Lehri, when a bill establishing a minimum age was presented in the Balochistan assembly, religious parties also opposed it.

Samia Raheel Qazi, a former lawmaker, said that the minimum age for marriage for girls should be 18, and that "a massive awareness campaign is needed to root it out, instead of blaming religion and advocating western values."

Edited by: Wesley Rahn and Sou-Jie van Brunnersum

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Pakistan ratified the Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1990

Pakistan: How poverty and exploitation drive child marriages

Pakistan: How poverty and exploitation drive child marriages

Rights activists and medical experts have urged the government to take concrete actions to prevent underage marriages. Activists say poverty is one of the biggest push factors behind child marriage in Pakistan.
SocietyMarch 11, 2021
A picture of South Asian bride

Pakistan: Cousin marriages create high risk of genetic disorders

Pakistan: Cousin marriages create high risk of genetic disorders

Scientists say inbreeding is causing an unusually high number of genetic mutations to spread in Pakistan, leading to disabilities in children of consanguineous marriages. Still, this social custom persists.
HealthFebruary 7, 2022
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Column of tanks marked with the Z symbol stretches into the distance

EU lawmakers name Russia a 'state sponsor' of terrorism

Politics3 hours ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A group of German Bundeswehr soldiers stationed in Mali stand in front of an armored vehicle

Germany to withdraw troops from Mali

Germany to withdraw troops from Mali

Politics2 hours ago01:24 min
More from Africa

Asia

Indonesien | Erdbeben in West-Java | BG

Indonesia: Rising death toll after devastating earthquake

Indonesia: Rising death toll after devastating earthquake

Catastrophe4 hours ago8 images
More from Asia

Germany

Family homes in a neighborhood

Does it make sense to install heat pumps in older buildings?

Does it make sense to install heat pumps in older buildings?

Nature and Environment7 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi

'Europe has displayed considerable solidarity'

'Europe has displayed considerable solidarity'

Conflicts15 hours ago10:55 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A burnt truck in the aftermath of airstrikes, which Turkey's defence ministry says it carried out, in Derik, Syria

Kurds in the Middle East: Why are they under fire?

Kurds in the Middle East: Why are they under fire?

Politics46 minutes ago
More from Middle East

North America

A police officer lifts barricade tape while in their vehicle as they respond to a mass shooting at the Club Q nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado

US: Police investigate mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub

US: Police investigate mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub

CrimeNovember 21, 202202:07 min
More from North America

Latin America

Man, shouting, holds up a blue scarf with the name Lionel Messi

Argentina: More interested in Messi than human rights

Argentina: More interested in Messi than human rights

Politics22 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage