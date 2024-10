Emily Gordine in Ramallah, West Bank

10/30/2024 October 30, 2024

The Israeli parliament, the Knesset, has passed two bills that — if enacted — would amount to a ban on UNRWA, the UN agency that was set up to help Palestinians displaced by the first Arab-Israeli war in 1948. DW's Emily Gordine reports from Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.