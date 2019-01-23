 Why Germans don′t give compliments and how an American learned to deal with it | Lifestyle | DW | 24.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Lifestyle

Why Germans don't give compliments and how an American learned to deal with it

The absence of criticism can be taken as praise in Germany, Courtney Tenz learned the hard way. On Compliment Day she explains why she misses "superficial" American compliments, but appreciates the German approach.

Frau Karton Kopf Smily (Fotolia/ra2 studio)

As a young girl growing up in the US, I took compliments for granted.

If I put on a dress, family members were sure to coo over how pretty I looked. If I got good grades in school, I was told how smart I was. Even if I polished off an entire birthday cake, I was complimented on my healthy appetite.

Born between the "I'm OK, you're OK" generation and the "every little thing you do is magic" generation, I was given what I felt was a healthy dose of compliments — enough to encourage my self-esteem without people going unrealistically overboard.

And I learned how to dole them out as well. Telling my mother "You look pretty today, Mama," earned me a smile and a kiss. Applying a similar tactic as a schoolgirl, I knew that telling my teacher, "You look great! Did you do something to your hair?" would keep me in her good graces.

Compliments, I learned, served as a sort of currency in the US. Flattery, they say, will get you everywhere.

Culture shock: Germany honesty

Compliments are so frequent and so ingrained in everyday life in the US that I wasn't even aware how large a role they play in the culture until I moved to Germany over a decade ago. For most of my first year here, I thought there must be something wrong with me. No one liked my clothes or my hair or my shoes. No one told me they'd appreciated a lecture I'd given at the school where I taught. I could walk into a bar and people would not tell me I had pretty eyes. I could wear an unusual skirt and the closest thing to a compliment I'd receive was, "That's an unusual skirt."

Courtney Tenz (A. Berry)

American Courtney Tenz has lived in Germany for over a decade

At one class I taught, to adult learners of English who also needed intercultural training, one of my students remarked, "You're skinny for an American." In the US, that is what we might refer to as a backhanded compliment and so I started a discussion with my students, explaining that actually, in the US, such a statement would be considered quite rude.

In return, Germans in the class said that honesty is perhaps the greatest compliment, and that they find the American art of complimenting an exaggeration. There is a strong belief here that people in the US are superficial and thus their praise untrustworthy. I suppose there could be something to that. How could I have known whether my teacher was being honest when she said I was a sweet girl if I knew she'd told all of her female students they were sweet girls?

How relevant is truthfulness?

By the end of the discussion, though, I realized it didn't matter whether or not a person was honest in his or her compliments. To me, compliments are not about truth. They are about practicing politesse as much as they are about determining hierarchies and power balances. For example, you might not compliment a superior at work, for fear of looking like a suck-up, but you should compliment a subordinate on a job well done.

There are also layers of context embedded in these phrases that only the giver and receiver can interpret. When you receive a compliment from someone like your grandmother, you know to reply humbly, "Oh shucks, that's kind." But from a friend, you'd say, "Oh this dress? Got it at the Dress Barn on sale last year." If the compliment is from a stranger or otherwise unwanted you'd simply say, "Thank you," and wonder, perhaps, if that person wanted something from you.

Beyond that, compliments in the US can be a way to break the ice with strangers. As Alanna Okun recently wrote in an essay for "Racked," about the art of giving a compliments while drunk: "Nobody on the planet will make you feel as dope as a fellow woman, three glasses of wine deep, … her compliments are effusive yet genuine; her glowing assessments of your shirt or shoes or face are enough to buoy you for an entire night out."

There is also, of course, the seedy side of compliments. There's the Eric Clapton song, "Wonderful tonight," which feels like the ultimate in compliments. Who wouldn't want someone to croon, "My darling, you look wonderful tonight"? But its meaning gets a bit twisted when you learn the person the song was written for is the wife of another man; suddenly the compliment's intentions have subtle, underhanded meanings.

Not that many men in Germany are freely handing out compliments. Sigrid, a grandmotherly German married to an American, said she'd initially been attracted to her husband because of his willingness to pay her and everyone else he met a compliment.

"There's no easier way to make a person smile than to say something nice," he'd once told her. "As a German, I'd never encountered anyone like this before. It was so flattering that he even seemed to notice the color of my blouse. No German man had ever done that!"

No criticism is a compliment

Despite all the nuances in the American complimentary culture, I find it much more difficult to get by without compliments in Germany, where, even years later, I struggle to sort out what replaces the role of the compliment as currency. As one fellow American noted, "Consider it a compliment if you haven't been criticized." In other words, interpret silence as praise.

Perhaps Germans don't miss this the way that I do because it is something that is culturally ingrained in Germany beginning in childhood. One of the most popular child psychologists read by German parents today is Jesper Juul, a Danish psychologist and author of advice books whose ideas on child-rearing are quite different from what I experienced as a child.

Instead of praising kids, he says that children really only need recognition from their parents. Don't tell a kid the drawing he made is good, says Juul in his book, "Your Competent Child." Instead, acknowledge the kid has made a drawing and ask him questions about it.

This sounded odd to me. Why wouldn't I tell my child her drawing looked amazing? Americans use that phrase all the time: "You look amazing," "This dinner you cooked was amazing," "That article you wrote was amazing."

Instead, according to Juul, I should say, "Oh, look, you did a drawing?" A dog would get more encouragement than that for putting his paw out to shake. I'm not saying a child should get a "Good boy" and a gold sticker and applause every time they use the toilet, as many Americans are wont to do nowadays. But there has to be something more than just silence.

Angela, a co-worker, said that perhaps it's a misunderstanding I have, not differentiating between a compliment, which centers on appearance, and praise, which is encouragement for a process. "Don't get the two mixed up," she warned me as I was writing this article. But it's hard not to when, in English, the definition for compliment is, literally, a statement of praise.

Though it has taken me more than a decade, I have finally come to terms with the fact that in Germany, I won't be complimented on everything I do and when  if  I garner attention for praise, it will likely be more sincere than anything I'd have heard in the US. Like the one a young girl recently gave me after I visited the beauty salon: "You look much better now that your gray hair is gone."

  • Hildegard Kwandt, Miss Germany 1927 (Bundesarchiv Bild 146-1977-062-16)

    A century of beautiful German women

    1927: The first Miss Germany

    The Miss Germany contest was founded in 1927. Winner Hildegard Kwandt, 21, was crowned with a wreath of flowers in Berlin's Sportpalast venue. The jury was made up of well-known, respected men from Berlin, including filmmaker Fritz Lang and sculptor Ernesto de Fiori.

  • Daisy von Freyberg - Miss Germany 1931 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    A century of beautiful German women

    1931: Daisy d'Ora, nobility in disguise

    In 1931, 18-year-old Daisy von Freyberg became Miss Germany. She was an actress and had played in the 1929 box office hit "Pandora's Box." She belonged to a noble family, but it wasn't considered appropriate at the time for nobility to work in the entertainment industry, which is why she took the pseudonym Daisy d'Ora. She passed away in June 2010 at the age of 96.

  • Susanne Erichsen - Miss Germany 1950 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    A century of beautiful German women

    1950: Susanne Erichsen, post-war icon

    The first Miss Germany pageant after World War II was held in 1950 and won by Susanne Erichsen. The Berlin model later immigrated to the US and was seen as the epitome of the post-war German woman: young, attractive, modern and confident. She embodied German society's return to Western fashion and consumerism after years of dearth.

  • Petra Schürmann - Miss World 1956 (AP)

    A century of beautiful German women

    1956: Petra Schürmann on the global stage

    In 1956 in London, Petra Schürmann became the first German to win the Miss World contest, although she'd only come in third in the Miss Germany pageant. The prize gave a boost to her career as a TV presenter, model and actor. In 2001, her daughter was killed in a tragic car accident. After that, Schürmann largely avoided the public eye. She passed away in 2010 at the age of 76.

  • Gerti Daub - Miss Germany 1957 (picture-alliance/UPI)

    A century of beautiful German women

    1957: Gerti Daub, the German Grace Kelly

    In Baden-Baden in 1957, Gerti Daub received the Miss Germany crown. In the post-war and pre-waif period, 85-54-95 centimeters were still considered ideal measurements for a woman. Daub took third in the Miss Europe contest and fifth in the Miss Universe pageant in California. The Hamburg native remained a beauty icon into the 1950s and was considered to be Germany's Grace Kelly.

  • Ines Kuba and Hans-Dietrich Genscher (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Altwein)

    A century of beautiful German women

    1991: First short-haired Miss Germany

    In 1991, Ines Kuba became the first Miss Germany to wear her hair short. She is pictured here with Foreign Minister Hans-Dietrich Genscher at the annual Press Ball in Berlin. Kuba later supported Helmut Kohl in his election campaign in 1998, which he lost. Growing up in East Germany, she wanted to become a pre-school teacher or aerobics trainer, but later worked for the Miss Germany Corporation.

  • Verona Feldbusch - Miss Germany 1993 (picture-alliance / dpa)

    A century of beautiful German women

    1993: Verona Pooth, the making of a star

    Known then by her maiden name Feldbusch, Verona Pooth's breakthrough came in 1993 when she won the Miss Germany contest. The same year, she was also crowned Miss Intercontinental World, and in 1995 she also became Miss American Dream. Together with Petra Schürmann, she remains one of the most famous former Misses and has since enjoyed an extensive advertising and television career.

  • Pope Francis with Miss Germany Lena Bröder (picture-alliance/dpa)

    A century of beautiful German women

    2016: Lena Bröder, the Catholic beauty

    Miss Germany 2016 is Lena Bröder. The 27-year-old is studying to be a religion teacher. During her year at Miss Germany, she met Pope Francis and published a book called "Das Schöne in mir - Mit Glaube zum Erfolg" (The beauty in me - How religion can bring success).

  • Wahl der Miss Germany 2017 in Rust Soraya Kohlmann (picture alliance/dpa/P. Seeger)

    A century of beautiful German women

    2017: Soraya Kohlmann, Miss Germany 2017

    Eighteen-year-old student Soraya Kohlmann has been crowned "Miss Germany" for 2017. The blonde beauty beat out 20 other competitors to claim the title. "I hope to represent Germany with warmth and honesty," Kohlmann said after her victory.

  • Deutschland Anahita Rehbein bei der Wahl der Miss Germany 2018 in Rust (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Gollnow)

    A century of beautiful German women

    2018: Anahita Rehbein ready to hug the world

    Anahita Rehbein, a 23-year-old student, has been crowned Miss Germany. "I could hug the whole world," she said after coming out ahead of the other 21 competitors. "It is a dream come true for me," she said.

    Author: Nina Wuttke (kbm)


DW recommends

In some cultures, compliments can sound like insults

March 1 marks World Compliment Day. Compliments, however, mean various things around the world. What is a compliment for some, could be an insult for others. (01.03.2017)  

7 videos of German facial expressions that need explaining

Sometimes facial expressions and hand gestures can communicate more than words can, but they also vary greatly from culture to culture. Here's your DW video guide to understanding and emulating typical German gestures. (01.03.2017)  

Cute German nicknames for your sweetheart

Is German a harsh language? Not if you're talking to your sweetheart. From "mouse-bear" to "Schnucki," Meet the Germans presenter Kate Müser discovers lots of cute and funny nicknames Germans use for their loved ones. (08.02.2017)  

10 German children's books classics you can read in English

Discover these classics of Germany's children's literature. Beware: Some of them do not end as well as Disney's fairy tales. (04.01.2017)  

A century of beautiful German women

Beauty queens have been crowned in Germany for nearly a century, although the definition of beauty has evolved significantly over that period of time. Here's a look back at some of Germany's most attractive women. (17.02.2017)  

Related content

Rosa Blumenstrauß

In some cultures, compliments can sound like insults 01.03.2018

March 1 marks World Compliment Day. Compliments, however, mean various things around the world. What is a compliment for some, could be an insult for others.

DW Sendung Euromaxx Flirten

It’s Spring Fever! 01.03.2017

With Spring comes Spring Fever: compliments and flirting and new romance! March 1st is World Compliment Day. But different European cultures have quite different approaches to this 'art form'.

Advertisement
Film still Never Look Away (picture-alliance/dpa/Disney)

Euthanasia and art history: German entry 'Never Look Away' nominated for 2 Oscars

Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck's latest work, Never Look Away, has been nominated for best foreign film and best cinematography Oscars. Here's more on the film that's also a tribute to German artist Gerhard Richter. 

Buchcover - Stella von Takis Würger (Carl Hanser Verlag GmbH & Co. KG)

Novel based on Jew 'catcher' Stella Kübler stirs controversy

It tells the fictionalized true story of a woman who gave up her fellow Jews to the Nazis. Critics have condemned the novel Stella by Takis Würger, published this week in Germany, as "Holocaust kitsch." 

Pianist Marino Formenti (picture alliance / ZUMA Press)

World premiere, part two

Is it possible to absorb a completely new piece of music the first time around? Probably not, so this is your chance to re-encounter the piece based on Beethoven that had its premiere last hour.  

09.2015 Best of Bundesländer Teaser Hessen

Germany's 16 states: Hessen

The city with the only skyscraper skyline in Germany has had a new historical town center since 2018. Not only Frankfurt's contrasting architecture attracts visitors to Hessen, but also the tales of the Brothers Grimm. 

Sarah Willis und Musiker der Berliner Philharmoniker (Peter Adamik)

Harmoniemusik in Berlin

The Berlin Philharmonic Winds share their love of a popular form of chamber music known as Harmoniemusik. This music for wind ensemble and double bass is guaranteed to lift your spirits!  