Pope Benedict XVI
War in Ukraine
Coronavirus
Culture

All the hype around ABBA

11 minutes ago

ABBA's songs have been played at parties for decades. The Swedish band made pop history and their catchy melodies completely redefined the concept of cool.

https://p.dw.com/p/4HcA7
Pop group ABBA in the 1970s
Image: Michael Putland/picture alliance

Their story sounds like a fairy tale: Singers Agnetha Fältskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad fall in love with songwriters Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson, make music together, and achieve worldwide success. ABBA narrated this love story perfectly, transforming it into music that thrilled millions of fans. The band’s music took listeners through the ups and downs of their private lives—describing their love, longing, success, as well as the pain they all experienced when the two couples separated in the early 1980s. The melodies are catchy, and their musical technique surprisingly complex and sophisticated.

 

Pop group ABBA in 1980
Image: Tsugufumi Matsumoto/picture alliance/AP

Their breakthrough came in 1974 with "Waterloo,” and in the eight years that followed, the Swedish band landed number one hit after another while creating music history with their novel pop sound. Even after the band broke up in 1982, ABBA continued to ride their wave of success while also inspiring new generations of fans: The hashtag #ABBA has billions of views on Tiktok! Their songs have been covered by music icons like Erasure and Cher; Madonna has sampled "Gimme” in her music; and of course both the musical "Mamma Mia" and its film adaptation with Meryl Streep are also major global successes—highlighting the world’s timeless fascination with ABBA.

ABBA Voyage London | Avatare
Image: Dolce & Gabbana/TT/picture alliance

The four bandmates released a new album last year after a forty-year break. Together with musicians and industry peers, Arts 21 searches intensely for the secret to ABBA’s success.

Brazil | Amazonas | Emerson Munduruku alias Uyra Sodoma

The art of Uýra Sodoma, half-animal, half-plant

The art of Emerson Pontes explores the complex eco-system of the rainforest.
December 17, 2022
Norway | Oslo | National Museum | Installation of Maret Anne Sara | Reindeer skulls

Art made from dead reindeer

Máret Ánne Sara from Norway fights for the rights of the Sámi with her art.
December 17, 2022
Sweden Stockholm | Demonstration | Climate Activist Greta Thunberg and dog with posters

Greta Thunberg’s "The Climate Book"

"The Climate Book" covers the failures of humanity, the earth’s climate system, but also possible ways out.
December 17, 2022
DW Arts.21 (Sendungslogo Kultur.21 englisch)

Arts.21 — The Cultural Magazine

Discover culture. Germany is becoming a crossroads for the creative scene of the 21st century. The world is watching to see what's taking shape in Berlin and beyond.

Arts.21
Pope Benedict XVI at his final general audience before retirement

Benedict XVI shocked the Catholic Church

Religion
December 29, 2022
Politics
