  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Women's World Cup
Heat and drought
CultureGlobal issues

Why Barbie matters

1 hour ago

The hype around the new Barbie movie is enormous. But for 64 years, opinions on the long-legged, blonde doll have been divided. Why does Barbie matter?

https://p.dw.com/p/4UF4P
Film Summer Movie Preview Barbie
Image: Warner Bros/Entertainment Pictures/ZUMAPRESS/picture alliance

For some, the 30-centimeter plastic doll represents a toxic ideal of beauty; for others, she is a feminist icon. How does that go together? Barbie is the subject of heated debate and has been one of the biggest selling toys since its emergence onto the market in 1959.

Barbie-inventor Ruth Handler
Image: Andrew Harnik/AP Photo/picture alliance

Arts Unveiled introduces its inventor Ruth Handler, who, according to US author Susan Shapiro, is a pioneer of feminism. Barbie is independent, confident, and a working woman. A man is at best an accessory in the doll’s life. Others view the Barbie cult more critically. Doctors, feminists, artists criticize the female stereotype that Barbie represents. Although Barbie has always evolved.

Divers Barbie dolls
Image: Cover-Images/imago images

The doll has long been made in almost all skin colors. A Barbie with Down’s syndrome is now also available to buy.

Barbie | Taofick Okoya and his "Queens of Africa"
Image: ISAAC I.E. EMOKPAE

In Africa, there has been real competition for a while: the Nigerian "Queens of Africa” dolls aim to convey a completely different image of beauty and womanhood, celebrating color and diversity. What can a "Barbie” film in 2023 add to that? Director Greta Gerwig has turned the Barbie myth into a wild, disruptive film that also highlights the criticism of the franchise. One thing is for certain: Barbie isn’t going anywhere.

Skip next section More from this show

More from this show

Architect Lesley Lokko, at Venice Architectural Biennale, speaks to the camera

Learning from Africa: Lesley Lokko

A Black woman in a field dominated by white men, Lesley Lokko is the curator at the 2023 Venice Architecture Biennale.
ArchitectureJune 3, 202304:44 min
Thailand Dachgarten der Thammasat Universität in Rangsit

Five examples of future-proof architecture

Against the backdrop of climate change, architects around the world are developing ways to future-proof their buildings.
ArchitectureJune 3, 202308:47 min
Dominika-cathedral in Maastricht - now a book shop

Converting instead of rebuilding in Bavaria

Architects are increasingly calling for converting existing buildings instead of demolishing them.
ArchitectureJune 3, 202305:44 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW Arts Unveiled (Serienlogo Composite)

Arts Unveiled — Experiencing and understanding the art world

Arts Unveiled dives deep into the international creative scene, uncovering new ideas and explaining cultural phenomena that shape our history, present and future. Who are the artists? What are their greatest works of art? And how are they having an impact? Where can we find their exciting projects?

Go to show Arts Unveiled
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A group of Belarus fighters train with a Wagner mercenary at the Belarus town of Osipovchi

Ukraine updates: Putin warns Poland not to attack Belarus

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

An injured migrant lying on a matress

EU-Tunisia migration deal: Encouraging the people smugglers?

EU-Tunisia migration deal: Encouraging the people smugglers?

Politics10 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Hun Manet, a son of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen

Cambodia's Hun Sen sets stage for son's succession

Cambodia's Hun Sen sets stage for son's succession

Politics6 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Lion in Osnabrück zoo looking out of a window of his den

Lions, tigers, snakes: Exotic pets in German households

Lions, tigers, snakes: Exotic pets in German households

Society7 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A sign that forbids tourists from smoking weed in Dutch.

How Amsterdam wants to change its image

How Amsterdam wants to change its image

Travel4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Protest in Lahore, Pakistan, against the Quran burning

The Quran-burning protester in Sweden and his complex past

The Quran-burning protester in Sweden and his complex past

Politics5 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

People standing around a stand giving away 'Banned Books'

Barack Obama condemns 'profoundly misguided' book bans

Barack Obama condemns 'profoundly misguided' book bans

Literature3 hours ago
More from North America
Go to homepage