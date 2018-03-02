Greta Gerwig is a successful US actress, director and writer whose 2017 film "Lady Bird" was nominated for an Oscar for best director in 2018.

Born in 1983 in Sacramento, California, Greta Gerwig first appeared in different films by Joe Swanberg, with whom she also co-wrote and co-directed some of them. Collaborating with Noah Baumbach on different projects, she obtained a Golden globe nomination for her lead role in "Frances Ha." She became the fifth woman in history to be nominated for an Oscar in the best director category with her film "Lady Bird."