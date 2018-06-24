Why are ferry accidents common in Indonesia?

With some 17,000 islands in the vast archipelago, Indonesia is a country that relies heavily on water transportation. But it doesn't come without risks, and maritime accidents with high death tolls are quite common in the Southeast Asian country.

On June 17, the Sinar Bangun ferry capsized during rough weather on Lake Toba in North Sumatra. So far, search and rescue teams have found 22 passengers – 19 of those alive. Officials said many of the dead are still likely trapped inside the vessel's lower deck.

While the exact number of people traveling on the overloaded ferry remains unknown, the authorities have estimated that over 200 passengers could be on board. The ferry's maximum capacity was 60 passengers.

The weak enforcement of maritime safety regulations has often been cited for ferry disasters.

DW spoke to Siswanto Rusdi, director of the National Maritime Institute in Indonesia, to find out the cause of frequent maritime accidents in the country.

Read more: Indonesia Lake Toba ferry accident: Captain detained for questioning

Watch video 01:20 Now live 01:20 mins. Share Rescue efforts continue for Indonesia ferry victims Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/301lG Rescue efforts continue for Indonesia ferry victims

DW: There have been four maritime accidents in Indonesia only in June. Why do these tragedies happen so regularly in the country?

Siswanto Rusdi: I have to say that Indonesia's maritime safety framework and its implementation are flawed. The local government is responsible for the safety of small boats and vessels. But the problem is that local governments do not have sufficient funds or human resources to enforce and ensure these safety standards.

For instance, some harbors either have no railings or have railings that do not meet the safety standards. Most harbors have barriers that are only 10 to 20 meters long, which, during the holiday season, risk collapse. And that is only one example of the situation on the docks. Safety on the sea is another issue.

So you think that the main problem is a lack of funds?

There are tasks and responsibilities that the central government in Jakarta delegates to the local governments, but without funds they cannot perform those tasks.

Read more: Deadly fire engulfs Indonesian tourist ferry

Corruption is rife in Indonesia. More funds for the local governments could be misused. How should the government solve this problem?

It is true. But it is still important that the local governments receive more money to ensure maritime security. But the central government is not interested in empowering local governments.

The Non-Convention Vessel Standard (NCVS) guidelines were introduced by the ministry of transport almost a decade ago. Why hasn't it been implemented?

The ministry launched the NCVS on September 17, 2009, but to this day it is unclear who actually implements it. We also don't know who is responsible to evaluate a ship's seaworthiness, its safety equipment and navigational tools.

Without these necessary checks, these vessels continue to sail into small ports, transport passengers and goods.

Read more: Sewol ferry victims memorialized with music

South Korea: sunken Sewol ferry pulled up 1,073 days under water South Korean salvage workers on Thursday managed to lift the sunken ferry back up, exactly 1,073 days after it sank. Images showed one side of the 145-metre-long, 6,825-ton ship above the waves between two giant salvage barges. A consortium led by China's state-run Shanghai Salvage Co. was awarded the 85.1 billion won ($76 million, 70 million-euro) contract in 2015 to salvage the ship.

South Korea: sunken Sewol ferry pulled up A technical feat The process began last year with divers installing a total of 33 "lifting beams" underneath the wreck - often by digging through the seabed below the ferry. The lifting beams were then linked on both ends by 66 steel cables to two giant barges floating on either side of the vessel, which since Wednesday have pulled up the cables in tandem.

South Korea: sunken Sewol ferry pulled up Hope for victims South Korea has said the most important goal of the salvage is to search the giant ferry for the bodies of nine victims still unaccounted for. This has also been a key demand of the victims' families. Once it's at the port, investigators will search the interior for bodies or clues to what caused sinking. The photo here shows a family member overseeing the rescue work from afar.

South Korea: sunken Sewol ferry pulled up A catastrophe Over 300 people, most of them students on a school trip, died when the vessel sank on April 16, 2014, into violent seas off the nation's southwestern coast. While the exact cause of the accident is still unclear, it is widely blamed on overloaded cargo, improper storage and other negligence.

South Korea: sunken Sewol ferry pulled up Sluggish rescue The ferry captain, Lee Joon-seok, abandoned the ship while most of the passengers were still on board. He was later sentenced to life in prison for "murder through willful negligence" and 14 other crew members were given terms ranging from two to 12 years. The public outrage over what was seen as a botched rescue job by the government contributed to the recent ouster of Park Geun-hye as president.

South Korea: sunken Sewol ferry pulled up Shipped to Mokpo Once the wreck is raised to 13 meters, it will be moved onto a semi-submersible ship, which will carry it to the port of Mokpo, about 90 kilometers (55 miles) away. The whole process, which involves emptying the Sewol of water and remaining fuel once it's loaded on that semi-submersible vessel, is expected to take about two weeks.



But aren't these vessels already monitored by the local governments' transportation departments?

Yes, but only to some extent. The certification process for ships is carried out only by marine inspectors of the transport ministry. So far such tasks have not been delegated to the local governments. So when ship owners apply for certificates, local officers don't have much say in it.

After the Sinar Bangun tragedy, the transport minister should have resigned from his post. The ministry's response to the ferry disaster has not been unsatisfactory.

Siswanto Rusdi is the director and founder of the National Maritime Institute (Namarin) in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The interview was conducted by Nurzakiah Ahmad.