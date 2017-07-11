Who is Draupadi Murmu, India's likely next president?

Around 4,800 members of India's parliament and legislative assembly cast their votes this week to elect the 15th President.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Draupadi Murmu has a clear edge over opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha, with over 60% votes expected to be cast in her favour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP controls enough seats in federal and state legislatures to push its favoured candidate. Murmu is also likely to receive the support of other regional parties in state assemblies, political analysts estimate.

India's Constitution makes the president the nominated head of state, while vesting all the real powers in the prime minister and council of ministers — the elected representatives of the people.

A long political career

Murmu belongs to the forest dependent Santhal tribe of Odisha. The tribe is spread over four states and is India's largest scheduled tribe after the Bhils and Gonds.

Over 84 million people belonging to 698 communities spread across India are identified as members of scheduled tribes. They continue to be marginalized —socially, economically and culturally. Tribes are generally poor, and lack access to healthcare and education in remote villages.

Watch video 05:24 Life in a matrilineal society

"Her election will be historic. I think we need to go beyond the symbolism and cynicism that has dominated the narrative. It is good fortune for the tribal population in the country," Kiran Kumar Soren, a political science student, told DW.

Murmu started out as a teacher before entering state politics. She has been a legislator twice, on a BJP ticket, in 2000 and 2009.

In 2015, Murmu was appointed as the first female governor of the eastern state of Jharkhand, holding the position until July 2021.

As governor, Murmu returned two controversial bills — the Chhotanagpur Tenancy (CNT) Act and Santhal Pargana Tenancy (SPT) Act — in view of the widespread agitation from tribes after the state sought to dilute their rights over their land.

Though scheduled tribes receive reservation in Parliament and assemblies according to their proportion to the population, progress to address their social and economic marginalization remain slow.

Some see Murmu's elevation to potential President as a triumph of tribal political aspirations and a breakthrough moment for the community, which has long been neglected and exploited under several governments.

"I would not call her nomination as symbolic. It is a fight for political legitimacy in the mainstream and the national political system," Ritambhara Hebbar, a professor at the Centre for Study of Developing Societies of the Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences, told DW.

"Her rise epitomizes a struggle, and she has worked her way up — a reflection of her political acuteness," added Hebbar.

Can Murmur help empower India's tribes?

Some political commentators are doubtful whether Murmu's ascension would necessarily bring any substantial change in the lives of ordinary tribe members.

In the past, previous presidents from marginalized and minority backgrounds seldomly voiced the concerns of others from their communities.

Critics referred to president incumbent Ram Nath Kovind, India's second Dalit president, for not raising the issue of atrocities against Dalits, who are considered to be the "lowest" rank of Hinduism's complex hierarchy of caste.

Meet Apatanis, a tribe famed for large nose plugs, face tattoos and now kiwi wine A distinct civilization The image shows an ariel view of the Ziro Valley in Arunachal Pradesh. The valley is home to more than 37,000 members of the Apatani. The tribe has a distinct civilization with systematic land use practices and rich traditional ecological knowledge of natural resource management and conservation.

Meet Apatanis, a tribe famed for large nose plugs, face tattoos and now kiwi wine Nose plugs Tadu Relung, shown in this picture, is the oldest Apatani woman alive in Ziro Valley. Apatani women are famous for their bizarre nose plugs and facial tattoos. The nose plugs are called Yaping Hullo. They are made from wood found in the forest. Nowadays, only older women are wearing the nose plugs, as the government banned them in the early 1970s.

Meet Apatanis, a tribe famed for large nose plugs, face tattoos and now kiwi wine A new attraction Why the women wear the nose plugs is disputed. While some say they are for beauty, others believe they are to protect the women from being kidnapped by rival tribes. As the number of women wearing the nose plugs dwindles, there is a new attraction in the region: kiwi wine. In recent years, the Apatani, famed for their agricultural skills, have increased their production and sales of kiwi wine.

Meet Apatanis, a tribe famed for large nose plugs, face tattoos and now kiwi wine Kiwi winery Until recently, Arunachal Pradesh's kiwi farmers were withdrawing from cultivation of the fruit. In 2016, Takhe Rita, who belongs to the tribe and studied agriculture engineering, decided to invest in a boutique winery in her native village. In 2017, she launched Naara-Aaba, a pure kiwi wine that is made from the organic fruit sourced from her personal orchard as well as other farms in the state.

Meet Apatanis, a tribe famed for large nose plugs, face tattoos and now kiwi wine Long process The fermentation process takes 7-8 months. The wine is also available in the neighboring states of Assam and Meghalaya. There are plans to export it outside India as well. Rita's initiative also trains and supports local farmers who cultivate kiwi fruit, by providing them with a buyback assurance.

Meet Apatanis, a tribe famed for large nose plugs, face tattoos and now kiwi wine New income source The Apatani couple, Tilling Chada and Tilling Yaneng, have been growing kiwi for many years. Kiwi wine, they say, gives them a new possibility to earn a living. According to them, "Growing kiwi is like raising your own children. You have to give them your love and care for almost three years before the first harvest season starts."

Meet Apatanis, a tribe famed for large nose plugs, face tattoos and now kiwi wine Organic cultivation Thanks to the wine, many kiwi farmers in Ziro Valley are back to their original occupation, and now have a sustainable source of income. Kiwis in the region are grown organically and the abundant sunshine in Ziro contributes to optimum growth of the fruit. The rolling hill slopes of the Ziro Valley are now filled with clusters of kiwi. Author: Saurabh Narang



At least 50,291 crimes against Dalits were registered in different states in 2021 alone, according to government figures.

Similarly, critics — citing former president Pratibha Patil — also doubt having a female president would improve the lives of women in India.

"The elevation of a leader from a marginalized community or group does not necessarily mean that the entire community or group will benefit," Ivy Imogene Hansdak, a Santhal poet and associate professor at New Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia university, told DW.

"The only thing I can dare to hope for is that the chequered history of India's tribal people might enter the public discourse through her. Though she lacks agency while in office, she can still be a catalyst for change simply by occupying the office of president," said Hansdak.

But many still hold out hope that Murmu's presidency can signify a long-awaited inclusion of tribal members.

"Her election will have an impact. This is not a question of optics. She can prove to be hope for a community that has not participated in mainstream India and has been neglected," Suresh Murmu, a school teacher from Jharkhand, told DW.

When her candidature was announced by the BJP led coalition last month, Murmu declared: "I am surprised as well as delighted. As a tribal woman from remote Mayurbhanj district, I had not thought about becoming the candidate for the top post."

The counting of votes is expected to take place on July 21 while the next President will take oath on July 25.

Edited by: Sou-Jie van Brunnersum