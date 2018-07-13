'Who is America?' Satirst Sacha Baron Cohen goes undercover

British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen may be set to trump President Donald Trump in his new seven-episode series "Who is America?"

In the show, which kicked off on July 15 on US pay-to-view channel Showtime, the British prankster takes on four different personas and satirizes the political and cultural life of the United States in the era of Trump.

Sacha Baron Cohen has taken on different personas in interviews for over 15 years

In the first episode Baron Cohen poses as an Israeli anti-terror expert who hoodwinks Republican politicians into endorsing a made-up scheme to train pre-schoolers how to fire a gun. The "Kinderguardians" plan includes a fake instructional video featuring children's songs and "gunimals" — weapons adorned with stuffed animals — that would supposedly help kids confront the school shootings that have plagued the United States for years.

Republican congressmen Dana Rohrabacher of California and Joe Wilson of South Carolina, former Senate Republican leader Trent Lott, congressman-turned-talk radio host Joe Walsh and gun rights advocates are shown avidly supporting the idea.

Those apparently impressed by the fake plan had not seen the finished show ahead of its Sunday premiere, but Walsh told CNN at the weekend that he had been tricked into reading his bit from a teleprompter.

"Fake news" before there was "fake news"

Baron Cohen as "Borat"

Baron Cohen is famous for his controversial undercover interviews. Over 15 years ago he launched his comedy career under the guise of subversive white English rapper Ali G, whose interviewees included Donald Trump and Newt Gingrich, on Da Ali G Show, which transferred from British to American television. His 2006 faux documentary film "Borat" ridiculed Kazakhstan and Middle Americans.

Trailers for the new series, "Who is America?," showed former US vice president Dick Cheney signing a "waterboard kit."

Republican 2008 vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin slammed Baron Cohen, saying she was "duped" into an interview. Last week, she called him "evil, exploitative and sick" after the British satirist had "heavily disguised himself" as a disabled US veteran for an interview. In a Facebook post, the former Alaska governor wrote that she and one of her daughters had traveled across the country for what was believed to be a legitimate interview.

