 WHO Director Tedros Adhanom to address tech conference on coronavirus pandemic | News | DW | 20.05.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

WHO Director Tedros Adhanom to address tech conference on coronavirus pandemic

The WHO director will give his first one-on-one interview since the coronavirus outbreak was declared a pandemic. Technological solutions have been floated as one way to stop a second wave.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks at the 73rd World Health Assembly at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland,

World Health Organization director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will speak at a virtual technology conference next month. Outside of his press conferences, this will be the first time Tedros will be interviewed publicly about the WHO's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

As many countries begin to lift lockdown measures, focus on the fight against COVID-19 has developed into examining what measures can be taken to prevent a second wave of infections. Among the potential solutions are technological efforts, such as contact tracing and increased research and development of personal protective equipment.

The conference at which he will speak, Collision from Home, will focus on technological solutions, such as contact tracing, in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Tedros is expected to discuss the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic from the point of view of the WHO's access to the frontline response to the pandemic.

Read more: Coronavirus — How do I recognize a conspiracy theory?

Watch video 39:15

How contagious? Conspiracies, lies and the coronavirus 'infodemic'

Infodemic

The way in which digital technology is used has been thrust to the forefront of people's daily lives as work, communication, and even internet streaming capacity have been reassessed over the course of the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdowns. This digitization has also highlighted other societal-wide technical challenges, such as issues around cybersecurity, connectivity, and how false information spreads online.

Read more: How the US gun lobby exploits the coronavirus pandemic to further its aims

"We're not just fighting an epidemic; we're fighting an infodemic,” Tedros said at an address to the Munich Security Conference in February. The WHO explained that "infodemics" are caused by an excessive amount of information surrounding a problem, which make it difficult to identify a solution. This mix of misinformation, disinformation, and rumors around the coronavirus has exploded online, many of which have even been pushed by US President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, huge technology companies, such as Facebook, Twitter, and Google have stepped up efforts to fight dubious information. Conspiracy theories have thrived online and spilled into the real world.

Read more: Coronavirus contact-tracing apps put users at risk, EU lawmaker says

Lifesaving technology

The technological challenges presented by the pandemic are not just limited to the digital space, but also with regards to development of personal protective equipment, medical devices, and diagnostics options as demand increases. Last week, the UN launched a coordinated approach to providing developing countries with lifesaving health technologies, such as ventilators.

Regarding the initiative, Tedros highlighted the need to support these countries to "slow new infections and avoid unnecessary deaths," adding, "COVID-19 has shown us that a disease outbreak anywhere is a threat everywhere."

On top of talks from across the healthcare industry, 350 other speakers across a wide range of talks across 33 topics are expected to attend the conference, notably including NBA All-Star Shaquille O'Neal, President of Microsoft Brad Smith, US Presidential candidate Andrew Yang and Facebook/Cambridge Analytica Whistleblower Christopher Wylie.

"The global pandemic has created a warlike scenario where the health industry is in an arms race, except the arms are not weapons — they are medical advancements that will save lives, such as tracking systems for contact tracing and super fast testing,” said Paddy Cosgrave, founder and CEO of Collision from home.

"We are desperate to return to any kind of ‘normal' and, now more than ever, we are relying on everyone in the field, from world leaders in medicine to the nurses on the frontline.

Watch video 02:47

Germany pivots to decentralized contact tracing app

DW recommends

Facing COVID-19, World Health Organization in crisis mode

The WHO is holding its annual policy meeting — a virtual, heavily curtailed event due to the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 is dominating the agenda, but the agency also has a potential US funding cut on its plate. (18.05.2020)  

Apple, Google team up to make software to slow down spread of coronavirus

Software developed by two of the world's biggest tech giants will allow users to log other phones they have been physically close to. (11.04.2020)  

Related content

Sars-CoV-2 Illustration

Opinion: The COVID-19 pandemic is the defining health crisis of our time 16.05.2020

The coronavirus has spread with alarming speed, shaking the foundations of health systems, economies, and societies around the world, writes the WHO's Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and EU Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen.

US Präsident Trump in Washington

Donald Trump threatens to permanently cut US funding to WHO 19.05.2020

The US president has called on the World Health Organization to make "substantive improvements within the next 30 days." His move follows calls to launch an "independent" evaluation of the agency's pandemic response.

Schweiz Genf WHO Treffen

WHO members agree to independent probe of coronavirus response 19.05.2020

Member states have adopted a resolution to investigate the global handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The European Union backed the move, but defended the WHO from President Trump's threats to withdraw US funding.

Advertisement