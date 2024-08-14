WHO declares mpox is now global emergency

The World Health Organization has said the latest mpox outbreaks in Africa constitute a global emergency. As a new type of the virus spreads, there are few doses of the vaccine available on the continent.

The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared the spread of mpox to be a global public health emergency, the second time in two years it has categorized the virus as such.

Mpox, which spreads through close contact and causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions on the skin, is usually mild but can be fatal in rare cases.

Since emerging in the Democratic Republic of Congo, it has since rapidly spread to neighboring countries including Rwanda, Burundi and the Central African Republic, with a new variant of the pathogen becoming prevalent.

After claiming over 500 lives, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), the African Union's health authority, declared the mpox outbreak to be an African public health emergency on Tuesday, and now the WHO has followed suit.

The declaration of a disease outbreak as a "public health emergency of international concern" or PHEIC — the WHO's highest level of alert — is intended to accelerate research, funding and international public health measures and boost co-operation to contain the spread of a disease.

More to come...