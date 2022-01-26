 Where′s China′s economy heading? | Business | Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 28.01.2022

Business

Where's China's economy heading?

China's zero-COVID policy has had a severe impact on global supply chains, according to China analyst Fraser Howie.

Uiguren in der Türkei rufen zum Boykott der Spiele in Peking auf.

Uyghurs in Turkey want Beijing Winter Olympics boycott 26.01.2022

DW News Asia with Biresh Banerjee, 27 January 2022

DW News Asia with Biresh Banerjee, 27 January 2022 27.01.2022

DW Business - Asia

DW Business - Asia 19.01.2022

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Asia 17.01.2022

Bildnummer: 55986127 Datum: 12.07.2010 Copyright: imago/blickwinkel cobaltcalcit-stufe cobalt calcite blws248578 kbdig 2010 quer querformat mineral mineralien minerale calcit calcite kalzit kalzite kalkspat kalkspate calcium kohlenstoff sa¸rstoff trigonal calciumcarbonat calciumcarbonate caco3 kristall kristalle kristallisierend kobalt cobalt rosa durchscheinend durchscheinende durchscheinendes durchscheinender nahaufnahme nahaufnahmen macroaufnahme macroaufnahmen makroaufnahme makroaufnahmen makrofoto makrofotos makrophoto makrofotografie kalzium horizontal format minerals calcites oxygen carbon crystal crystals crystallizing crystallising pink translucent closeup close up close-up view macro shot macro shots macro photography 55986127 Date 12 07 2010 Copyright Imago Angle Stage Cobalt Calcite Kbdig 2010 horizontal Landscape Mineral Minerals Minerals Calcite Calcite Calcite Kalzite Calcite calcite Calcium Carbon oxygen Trigonal Calcium carbonate calcium carbonates CaCO3 Crystal Crystals crystallizing Cobalt Cobalt Pink translucent By the end of licences translucent translucent Close-up Close-ups macro recording macro recordings Macro recording Macro shots Macro photo macro photos macro photo Macro photography Calcium horizontally Format Minerals calcite Oxygen Carbon Crystal Crystals crystallizing Crystallising Pink translucent closeup Close up Close up View Macro Shot Macro Shots Macro Photography

Metal prices bound to soar 28.01.2022

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business - America 27.01.2022

Gemischte Bilder: people who sell decorative items on the occasion of festivals are badly hit by corona virus pandemic. it has reduced their income. Topic - The pandemic affect on daily earners: India is celebrating the festival of lights but daily earners say they don't have customers for their product. Location- Noida, Delhi-Indien DW, Aamir Ansari, 12.11.2020 Key words- Indien, Festival, daily wage earners, poor, income, road side vendors, India

Indian businesses hurting as Omicron wave nears peak 27.01.2022

Leslie Perez, who works as a digital Chivo Wallet promoter shows her balance while she works at a gas station in San Salvador, El Salvador, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Salvadorans are slowly warming up to the use of the digital Chivo Wallets promoted by the government of President Nayib Bukele, but most use it to receive remittances from the U.S. and not to buy Bitcoin cryptocurrency. (AP Photo/Salvador Melendez)

El Salvador, IMF at odds over Bitcoin 27.01.2022

An Indian border security forces soldier Stand guard in Srinager-Ladakh National Highway at Gagangeer on Tuesday, following deadly clashes along the disputed border with china. (Photo by Sajad Hameed/Pacific Press)

What is next in the China-India border conflict? 28.01.2022

India and China started the year with a round of inconclusive talks on an ongoing border dispute in the Himalayas. The disagreement is a potentially dangerous flashpoint between Asia's two biggest powers.

A staff member of Apple Daily and its publisher Next Digital works on the final edition of their newspaper in Hong Kong, China June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A Hong Kong journalist's 'survivor's guilt' amid media clampdown 25.01.2022

Hong Kong journalists have increasingly left the city in recent months to escape the intensifying crackdown on the city's free press. A journalist who moved to Taiwan spoke to DW about her experiences.

(220117) -- DANDONG, Jan. 17, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Photo taken on Jan. 15, 2022 shows train No. 4318 arriving at Shicheng Station in Fengcheng City, northeast China's Liaoning Province. Trains No. 4317 and 4318 are slow trains operating between Tonghua of Jilin Province and Dandong of Liaoning Province in northeast China. In the run-up to the Lunar New Year, the local railway authorities have been organizing onboard markets which allow villagers living along the trains' route to sell goods to passengers without leaving the train cars. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Is North Korea reopening its China border for much-needed trade? 21.01.2022

The appearance of two North Korean freight trains in the Chinese border city of Dandong has given rise to speculation that Pyongyang may be cracking open its frontiers to much-needed supplies of food and medicine.

HONG KONG, CHINA - OCTOBER 06: A pedestrian walks past the Shenzhen-based property management company China Evergrande Centre as the conglomerate has more than 300 billion US dollar in liabilities in Hong Kong on October 06, 2021. Miguel Candela Poblacion / Anadolu Agency

Trade halted in Evergrande shares in Hong Kong 03.01.2022

The company currently has been struggling to meet payments on hundreds of billions in outstanding debt. Evergrande only said in a short statement that the suspension was pending the announcement of "inside information."