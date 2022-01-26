Where's China's economy heading?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
China's zero-COVID policy has had a severe impact on global supply chains, according to China analyst Fraser Howie.
India and China started the year with a round of inconclusive talks on an ongoing border dispute in the Himalayas. The disagreement is a potentially dangerous flashpoint between Asia's two biggest powers.
Hong Kong journalists have increasingly left the city in recent months to escape the intensifying crackdown on the city's free press. A journalist who moved to Taiwan spoke to DW about her experiences.
The appearance of two North Korean freight trains in the Chinese border city of Dandong has given rise to speculation that Pyongyang may be cracking open its frontiers to much-needed supplies of food and medicine.
The company currently has been struggling to meet payments on hundreds of billions in outstanding debt. Evergrande only said in a short statement that the suspension was pending the announcement of "inside information."
