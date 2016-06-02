Where in sub-Saharan Africa are media outlets curtailed?

Mancho Bibixy was pulled from his hideout in Bamenda, Cameroon in the dead of night on January 17, 2017. In the years since the elite commandos of the Cameroon army dragged the Abakwa FM anchor awaym his fiance and son said they had lost all hope of seeing him regain his freedom.

Mancho Bibixy is now 5 years into a 17-year sentence at Kondengui Central Prison in Yaounde.

His work at the most popular radio station broadcasting from the heart of the country's crisis-torn English-speaking regions is what landed him in prison.

Abakwa FM takes a hard political line and gets tough on social issues. Mancho Bibixy was convicted of crimes against the state and spreading false information. In 2019, the authorities slapped two more years on to his original 15-year sentence after he complained about poor prison conditions.

Arbitrary detention in Cameroon

Abakwa FM listeners can no longer tune in to get the lowdown from Mancho Bibixy. His editor at the station, Ndingana Raymond, said the imprisonment of the popular host has left a void.

"Macho Bibixy used to be a strong hand as far as this radio is concerned. He had some very interesting programmes that left an impact on the local community. That's why he was referred to as "the fearless Mancho Bibixy," Ndingana told DW.

"On the comedy show, he handled serious issues with humor. His absence is really felt by the radio station. He left a vacuum that is yet to be filled."

The practice of independent journalism has been under threat in Cameroon for years.

Government surveillance and control tightend its grip on the media sector in 2014.

New anti-terrorism laws that weighed heavily on the media were introduced, resulting in journalists increasingly fearing for their safety.

Those working for the English-language media and those in the English-speaking regions are frequently targeted by Yaounde.

Separatists in Cameroon's English-speaking regions wage an armed struggle for their own 'Republic of Ambazonia'

In February, Amnesty International wrote to President Paul Biya to question what it said was the arbitrary detentions in Cameroon.

The human rights watchdog mentioned the cases of four reporters from the English-speaking North West region who are serving prison terms in Yaounde.

Tsi Conrad is an inmate at the same maximum security prison as Mancho Bibixy. The freelance journalist from the English-speaking regions was convicted on anti-state charges and jailed for 15 years in 2018.

Tamfu Christopher, who worked closely with Tsi Conrad before his arrest, said the authorities had targeted the freelancer as a warning to others in the face of the anti-terrorism law.

"I can't really imagine Conrad is still in detention." Tamfu Christopher told DW. "The government is too generic in what she defines as terrorism. They want everyone to be mute and not to report anything. By keeping Conrad in jail all these years, has it stopped the truth from being told?

International media switched off in Mali

In March, the media regulator in Mali said it would suspend two French public broadcasters, Radio France International (RFI) and France 24.

It came at the behest of Mali's ruling military junta which cited reports over alleged human rights violations by soldiers and Russian mercenaries as the reason for the suspension.

The international media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has since made its mirror site available to enable people in Mali to view the content of the two broadcasters

Russian mercenaries have been supporting authorities in Mali

Media vigilance in Zambia

When Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema won the country's August 2021 elections, he immediately declared that he would enhance media freedoms. He would grant journalists easy access to himself, other government officials and institutions, and enact the country's Access To Information (ATI) bill.

DW asked members of the southern African country's media if Hichilema has made good on his promise?

"I'm one person who has felt the nudge of not being able to see a minister, where you are told you need to put it in writing, which is ridiculous! Those are the servants of the people. So, we should have free access to them," broadcast journalist Felistus Chipako told DW.

Journalists at The Post accused the govenrment of trying to silence them by closing the newspaper in 2016

The government now wants to take the ATI bill around the country for further consultations — a fact that does not sit well with Lusaka-based journalist Lucky Sichula.

"These people [Hichilema's government] promised to have this access-to-information bill enacted. Eight months down the line, they have taken it back for consultation, the consultations that have been done for more than 20 years. Nothing at all, has changed," Sichula told DW.

Felistus Chipako agreed that there was no need to subject the bill to further scrutiny. She did, however, credit the Hichelema government with the safer space opening in Zambia for journalists. Until he took office, journalists were harassed or arrested for criticising the government — and were often scared or uncertain in the line of duty, she told DW.

Emily Lukwesa, a sports journalist, said she feels it might be too early to make judgements on press freedom in Zambia today.

"Nothing much has changed for the media. Probably eight months is too early to observe how the media will be treated, but we hope that someone can look into improving the work conditions," she said.

Press freedom in Africa under threat Uganda: Press freedom stalls In Uganda, journalists who criticize the government are attacked or kidnapped, while President Yoweri Museveni even described journalists as "parasites" in 2018. Authorities have repeatedly prevented the broadcast of television reports, and threaten to shut down TV stations. A social media tax — the first of its kind in Africa — was introduced in 2018.

Press freedom in Africa under threat Ethiopia: 250 websites unblocked Ethiopia, on the other hand, is making progress. Since April 2018, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has facilitated the release of imprisoned journalists and restored access to 250 news websites. Ethiopian TV stations based outside of the country can now also work freely. A commission is currently underway to revise strict media laws, but changes are still pending.

Press freedom in Africa under threat Eritrea: Under firm censorship The media in Eritrea is under the complete control of President Issayas Afeworki. The government shut down all independent outlets in 2001. The only independent radio station currently is Radia Erena, which is run by exiled Eritrean journalists. But its signal is often blocked. Eritrea is ranked third-to-last on the Press Freedom Index, ahead of only North Korea and Turkmenistan.

Press freedom in Africa under threat Sudan: Journalists up against a 'red line' Media in Sudan suffered particularly in 2018 under former president Omar al-Bashir. In December approximately 100 journalists were arrested. The National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) shut down opposition newspapers. Journalists are forbidden to publish stories which cover any of the 15 so-called 'red line' topics, including the NISS and the army.

Press freedom in Africa under threat Burundi: Resignation and self-censorship Following an attempted coup in 2015, most independent radio stations remain closed. Journalists either live in exile or find it difficult to work freely. By 2018, the media landscape was characterized by fear and self-censorship. In May 2018, Karenga Ramadhan, the president of the National Communications Bureau, announced the suspension of the broadcast of the BBC and Voice of America (VOA).

Press freedom in Africa under threat Angola: Tentative steps forward Despite a change of government in 2017, all media outlets are still monitored by authorities. Only Radio Ecclesia and a few websites currently broadcast critical reports. It is difficult to obtain new radio and TV licenses, while all stations are legally required to broadcast presidential speeches. But the 2018 publication of opposition reports in state newspapers is encouraging.

Press freedom in Africa under threat Gabon: National media sanctioned Most publications under the government of President Ali Bongo are partisan in nature. There is also self-censorship. In 2018, both the national media and a foreign broadcaster were sanctioned for criticizing the president and his staff. In January, the government cut off access to the internet and other broadcasters following an attempted coup.

Press freedom in Africa under threat DRC: Hope for greater press freedom? Most press freedom violations in sub-Saharan Africa in 2018 took place in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Violence, media shut-downs and internet cuts are limiting press freedom. Broadcasters were pulled off the air after being accused of criticizing the government — then under Joseph Kabila. But new president Felix Tshisekedi says he wants to improve the media situation in the country.

Press freedom in Africa under threat Chad: A year without social media Any criticism of President Idriss Deby is not tolerated and may even lead to the expulsion of foreign journalists or the kidnapping and detention of Chadian journalists and broadcasters being shut down. In February 2018, media outlets in Chad organized a "Day without Press" protest and stopped reporting entirely. The government retaliated by shutting down social media for a year.

Press freedom in Africa under threat Tanzania: Critics suppressed President John Magufuli has been suppressing critics since taking office in 2015. More than a dozen media outlets have been shut down and websites and new blogs must pay high fees if they want to stay online. In February 2019, the newspaper The Citizen was forced to close for a week after being accused of deliberately publishing false information.

Press freedom in Africa under threat Rwanda: Under strict government control Under President Paul Kagame, the press is still tightly controlled. Foreign journalists are often not given accreditation. The 1994 genocide is referenced when the government calls critical journalists "divisionists." Many Rwandan journalists have fled the country and work in exile, leading the government to increasingly block access to foreign broadcasters such as the BBC.

Press freedom in Africa under threat Zambia: Silencing uncomfortable truths Since 2016, political tensions have been used as an excuse to undermine freedom of information and the independent press in Zambia. The authorities have shut down the country's main independent newspaper, The Post, and several radio and TV stations had their licenses taken away. In March, a private TV station was forced to close because its reporting was considered biased. Author: Silja Fröhlich (im)



Drastic regulation and attacks in Guinea-Bissau

Guinea-Bissau's government closed 79 radio stations nationwide in April after the expiry of a last-minute 72-hour deadline to pay license fees.

They fell silent. No information, no news — just dead air.

Only 9 out of 88 registered radio stations appeared at the Communications Ministry to renew their licenses.

Others have since paid their fees, however their broadcasts are still suspended while they wait for the ministry to ensure their equipment is still operating within the the terms of their licenses.

Those that continue to broadcast without a valid license could face up to three years in prison.

In February 2022, armed backers of Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo destroyed the headquarters of the state broadcaster Radio Capital and accused staff of of bias

Freedom of information in Guinea-Bissau is hanging by a thread, Diamantino Domingos Lopes, general secretary of the Union of Journalists and Media Technicians (SINJOTECS), told DW. He called the situation "absurd."

"The closing of the radio stations means that we have suffered another defeat in the fight for press freedom, after several armed attacks on stations critical of the government in the past," Domingos said.

Internet shutdowns and surveillance

On May 2, journalists attending a conference hosted by the Media Institute of Southern Africa and UNESCO heard that journalists in Zimbabwe and South Africa encounter state surveilance.

Experts also urged journalists in the region to protect their data and much time was spent delving into the financial and technical resources that journalists in the developing world lack to counter spyware.

Kingdom of eSwatini has seen frequent internet shutdowns in recent months, and as elections draw in Lesotho and Zimbabwe, journalists in the region say they are expressing clampdowns on social media.

A hard job checking facts in Ghana

The scope of the media in many parts of Africa has broadened significantly in recent years as the number of organizations dedicated to checking the facts grows. DW asked Rabiu Alhassan, the managing editor of GhanaFact, if fact-checkers are able to work unhindered.

"Fact-checkers are increasingly experiencing harassment in the course of our work. Verifying information put out by some of the powerful in society have exposed us to unwarranted abuse that comes at a cost to our mental health," Rabiu Al-Hassan told DW.

"We’re well aware of the public interest in our work and remain resolute in our pursuit to provide accurate information to the public while refusing to self-censor which is the ultimate goal of these attacks."

Rabiu Alhassan says verifying information has led to abuse that can affect one's mental health

Media fear speaking up in Rwanda

Only a few journalists are prepared to openly argue that the government of Rwanda is controlling the media to advance its own narrative. Most confide that they know that they cannot express such views freely and are better off leaving a good impression with the government.

Rwanda's major media houses are favor the government and are are funded by the government. Independent reporters who use YouTuber as their platform have been arrested, silenced and jailed.

"Rwanda's freedom of the press is shrinking day by day. Free press means speaking truth to power without any consequences but in Rwanda its not the case. Here you have to keep quite to be safe or you speak what is good in the ears of government," one local journalist who declined to be named for fear of repercussions said.

Jean Marie Ngong Song in Bamenda, Glory Mushinge in Lusaka, Alex Ngarambe in Kigali contributed to this report.

Edited by: Keith Walker