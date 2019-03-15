What was your most disgusting meal?

Many of you have told us this week what was the most disgusting food you have ever tasted. Many thanks to all participants!

All entries took part in our draw to win an exclusive Euromaxx wristwatch. Alena Jelinkova won from Plesná in the Czech Republic. She wrote: "The most disgusting thing I have ever eaten was in kindergarten. There was a milk soup with overcooked noodles."



Congratulations and Bon appétit!