 What was your most disgusting meal? | Euromaxx | DW | 15.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Euromaxx

What was your most disgusting meal?

We wanted you to tell us what was the most disgusting food you could remember. Find out whether you have won a wristwatch in the exclusive EUROMAXX design here.

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Degusting Food

Many of you have told us this week what was the most disgusting food you have ever tasted. Many thanks to all participants!

All entries took part in our draw to win an exclusive Euromaxx wristwatch. Alena Jelinkova won from Plesná in the Czech Republic. She wrote: "The most disgusting thing I have ever eaten was in kindergarten. There was a milk soup with overcooked noodles."

Congratulations and Bon appétit!

DW Euromaxx Sendung 6.3.2019 - Disgusting Food Museum (DW)
DW Euromaxx Sendung 6.3.2019 - Disgusting Food Museum (DW)
DW Euromaxx Sendung 6.3.2019 - Disgusting Food Museum (DW)
DW Euromaxx Sendung 6.3.2019 - Disgusting Food Museum (DW)

Related content

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Fortbewegungsmittel

What is your favorite means of transport?   15.03.2019

Mobility is part of today's society. Euromaxx shows the latest developments in the automobile market at the Geneva Motor Show. Send us a photo of yourself and your favorite means of transport!

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Traumhotel

What does your dream hotel look like? 22.02.2019

Sleep in an ice hotel, tree house or on a crane - there are many unusual hotels around the world. We wanted you to tell us what your dream hotel looks like. Find out whether you have won a Euromaxx wristwatch here.

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Schönstes Erlebnis mit Euromaxx

Your favorite Euromaxx moment! 28.01.2019

We wanted to know your favorite Euromaxx moment. Find out here whether you have won our exclusive Euromaxx wristwatch. 

Advertisement

Arts.21

Deutschland Berlinale Talents 2019 (Berlinale 2019/Bettina Ausserhofer)

Berlinale Talents: Cinema as resistance

Can cinema change the world? Five filmmakers believe it can. They show people traumatized by war in Mozambique, the willful destruction of nature in Brazil, the fight against racism in the US and child poverty in Lebanon. An Arts.21 Special.  

Books

Still from Moominvalley TV series (Moomin Characters™)

How Tove Jansson's Moomins conquered readers' hearts

Finland's fantastic troll family, the Moomins, are coming to "Moominvalley" in an animated series in the UK. Tove Jansson created the beloved mythical creatures in reaction to the anguish of war.  

Music

Beethoven statue in Bonn (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/H. Schmidt)

How to celebrate Beethoven? The festival named after him shows the way

Another stone has been laid in the mosaic of the coming Beethoven anniversary year. At the International Trade Show (ITB) in Berlin, the Beethovenfest Bonn is giving a sneak preview of its special lineup.  

Arts

Scene of a dancer in brown coat and combat boots from 'The Head and The Load' (Stella Olivier)

Ruhrtriennale back after sharp criticism

The head of the Ruhrtriennale, Stefanie Carp, was nearly removed from her post after inviting a band critical of Israel state policies to the festival but she held on. A look back as the 2019 events are announced.  

Digital Culture

Facebook - Dislike (picture alliance / dpa)

15 years on, is it time to #DeleteFacebook?

What started as an online student directory aimed at ranking women by their looks quickly grew into the world's most popular social media platform. But as DW's Courtney Tenz argues, we might be happier Facebook free.  