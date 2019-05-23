 What outfit do you wear to work? | Euromaxx | DW | 29.05.2019

Euromaxx

What outfit do you wear to work?

We wanted you to tell us what outfits you prefer to wear at work. Find out here whether you have won an exclusive Euromaxx design wristwatch.

Collage Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Dresscode (DW/gem. Teilnahmebedingung)

Many of you have sent us photos this week showing you in work clothes.  Many thanks to all participants!
we raffled off an exclusive Euromaxx design wristwatch among all the entrants, and the winner is Muhammad Saleem Akhtar.

DW Euromaxx | M Saleem Akhtar (privat)

He sent us this photo from Pakistan! It shows him dressed in working clothes he wears while tending the fields: "I use this uniform during my work in fields and harvesting crops, watering the plants and feeding the animals. This uniform is very comfortable." We believe that! 

Congratulations!

