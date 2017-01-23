Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Assemble – Design co-op from London
Assemble is a collective design initiative from London, comprised of numerous young designers, architects and artists. It was awarded the Turner Prize in 2015.
Retro living room suites or flexible interiors? Arts.21 explores home decorating trends. Also on the show: exceptional Chilean architect Aravena and British collective Assemble. Plus: social housing – life, not luxury.