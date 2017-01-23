Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Assemble

Assemble – Design co-op from London

Assemble is a collective design initiative from London, comprised of numerous young designers, architects and artists. It was awarded the Turner Prize in 2015.

01.2012 DW Arts.21

Arts.21 - The Cultural Magazine | 21.01.2017 | How do we want to live? 23.01.2017

Retro living room suites or flexible interiors? Arts.21 explores home decorating trends. Also on the show: exceptional Chilean architect Aravena and British collective Assemble. Plus: social housing – life, not luxury.
***ACHTUNG: Verwendung nur im Zusammenhang mit Euromaxx!.*** Titel: DW euromaxx Assemble Architektur England Copyright: BR

Social: the Assemble collective 23.01.2017

The collective Assemble builds where no one else wants to: between motorways or decaying filling stations. Cheap, stylish, and socially responsible housing! We visit these dedicated architects in London and Liverpool.
Recording artist Kanye West performs onstage at the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival at MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 18, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) Getty Images/C.Polk

Will Kanye West become an Ikea designer? 03.08.2016

The famous rapper wants to expand as a designer and called on Ikea to allow him to create furniture. The company seems reluctant to collaborate - but still plays with the idea of releasing something "Yeezy" to assemble.
***ACHTUNG: Verwendung nur im Zusammenhang mit Euromaxx!.*** Titel: DW euromaxx Assemble Architektur England Copyright: BR

Architect collective Assemble 01.03.2016

London collective “Assemble” get to work where city planners and conventional architects give up. Their renewal of the “Granby Four Streets” cluster of terraced houses in Liverpool won them the prestigious Turner Prize.
Turner Prize exhibition 2015. A visitor views an exhibit titled Infrastruktur by Turner Prize 2015 nominee Nicole Wermers at Tramway in Glasgow, which is hosting the first ever presentation in Scotland of the Turner Prize - the UK's most prestigious visual art award. Picture date: Wednesday September 30, 2015. See PA story ARTS Turner. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire URN:24288272 picture alliance/empics/Andrew Milligan

Turner Prize logic baffles not just the British establishment 07.12.2015

If you're puzzled by what is considered a work of art, you're not the only one. Even art critics wonder about the four shortlisted nominees for the prestigious Turner Prize, which will be given out on December 7.
Turner Prize 2015 Shortlist Announcement: Nicole Wermers, Infrastruktur 2015 (Download high resolution image 1.53 MB) Infrastruktur 2015 Installation view © Herald St, London NUR ZUR BERICHTERSTTUNG ÜBER DEN TURNER PRIZE

Turner Prize reveals its 2015 shortlist 12.05.2015

They criticize power structures and consumerism or underline the strength of communities: Which of these nominated works of contemporary art will receive the prominent award this year?