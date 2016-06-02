What Kenya's minimum wage rise means

Kenya's largest trade union federation is delighted with the 12% minimum pay increase. President Uhuru Kenyatta announced the immediate increase at the country's Labor Day celebrations on May 1.

"It is a great win for the Kenyan workers," said Barasa Adams, International Advisor to the Secretary General at the Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) "particularly coming at a time when we've had a freeze in terms of employment wages as a result of COVID-19."

The union organization had originally lobbied for an even bigger raise to the minimum wage, which was last increased three years ago by 5%.

But given the strong pushback by the Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE), who were also at the negotiating table, COTU didn't expect such a large increase.

"When the president gave us 12%, we even became happier because we didn't expect that much," Adams told DW.

President Kenyatta announced Kenya's minumum wage rise on Labor Day

The FKE, which represents private and public sector employers, says Kenya's current economic situation doesn't support a pay rise.

"We are very unhappy about the increase as employers and as business people because it comes on the heels of a very, very difficult time for the business community ... and indeed for the workers," FKE executive director Jacqueline Mugo told DW.

"if you look at how the Kenyan economy has performed since COVID-19, really we saw a very drastic negative growth in the year 2020 and a slight improvement in 2021," she said.

How much is the new minimum wage?

Kenya doesn't have one minimum wage but rather several scales depending on what people do, their skill level and where they work.

The agricultural wage order applies to the agricultural sector where workers are paid according to their occupation and their skill level.

Where do your winter roses come from? Bright colors The homes near Kenya's Lake Naivasha are as colorful as the millions of flowers grown there each year. Known as the "flower bed of Africa," the area north of the country's capital Nairobi, exports cut roses, carnations and other blooms around the world. The industry is central to the country's economy. But it has a dark side too.

Where do your winter roses come from? A prime spot Kenya is the world's fourth largest exporter of cut flowers. Fertile soil, plentiful sunshine and abundant water make Lake Naivasha the perfect spot for cultivating blossoms. Over 50 companies have set up on its shores. Chemicals and pesticides have polluted the water but the cut flower businesses say they're not to blame.

Where do your winter roses come from? Flowers versus fish Still, in 2009, the lake nearly dried out and the fish population plummeted, thanks to flower farms on the shore, which were constantly diverting lake water to their greenhouses, according to locals. It took over a year for fish stocks to begin regenerating.

Where do your winter roses come from? Fishy business Although stringent regulations were introduced for companies after 2009, local fishing communities remain suspicious of the flower businesses that have sprouted on the lake's shores. They believe that chemicals are still seeping into the water. The companies deny this, but most won't allow DW access to their greenhouses.

Where do your winter roses come from? A greener flower business? DW was allowed to visit the Oserian Flower Farm. Germany's international development agency, GIZ, advises the business on how it can make its operations greener. Oserian says it doesn't drain waste water into the lake, but reuses it in its greenhouses. It also has a "Fairtrade" label.

Where do your winter roses come from? Beetles are better The flower farm, which employs around 6,000 people, also says it uses half the industry standard amount of insecticides. They use beetles instead, like in this picture, showing an Oserian employee deploying the critters to eat any pests they may find on the roses.

Where do your winter roses come from? Big in Europe Speaking of roses, Kenyan grown ones are especially popular in the European Union where a third are bought. Most of the flowers are purchased in Germany and the United Kingdom. Although, outside of the EU, Kenyan flowers are also a favorite in the US and Russia.



The general wage regulations covers other workers. This includes domestic workers, cashiers, drivers and storekeepers, who are paid according to their occupation and the region they live in.

For example, under the new wage hike, domestic workers living in one of Kenya's three biggest cities of Nairobi, Mombasa or Kisumu should now be paid a minimum of 15,201 Kenyan shillings ($131 or €124). That's an increase of some $14 a month.

Domestic workers living in rural areas are only paid roughly half of this amount, and so the new wage rise is also half, or about $7 a month.

Who benefits from the new minimum wage?

Kenya has some of the highest minimum wages in the East African region. But the vast majority of Kenya's 17 million employed won't benefit directly from the latest pay hike.

That's because minimum wage laws only cover employees who work in the formal sector, or 17% of workers.

"With well over 80% of the population in the informal sector, the impact of the wage rise is limited because the informal sector is large and doesn't necessarily always follow these guidelines," said Ken Gichinga, the Chief Economist at Mentoria Economics, a Nairobi-based consultancy.

The monthly minimum wage for unskilled agricultural workers is 7,544 Kenya shillings or $65

More than two out of five laborers were paid below their respective minimum wages, according to the 2020 Kenya Labor Profile by the Danish Trade Union Council Development Agency.

The situation is often even worse for more vulnerable workers, such as women. More than four out of five domestic workers were paid below the minimum wage, a 2017 survey by COTU found.

A surge in fuel prices and shortages is seeing people reeling from rising transport prices

Is the wage rise effective?

The cost of basic necessities, such as cooking oil, maize, bread and milk, as well as transport, has risen sharply in the past few years in Kenya, in part because of the COVID pandemic and most recently due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

This is causing significant hardship for many Kenyans.

"There is a compelling case to review the minimum wages so as to cushion our workers against further erosion of their purchasing power, while also guaranteeing the competitiveness of our economy," President Kenyatta said, explaining his wage rise decision.

But economist Ken Gichinga thinks the wage rise may be counterproductive, because businesses, which are "struggling" because of pandemic disruptions and higher production costs, may end up hiring fewer people.

"If you are a restaurant and you had five waiters, you might say: 'Okay, I only need three waiters now that the minimum wage has gone up' so [the wage rise] can contribute to even further unemployment in that sense," he said.

This is backed up by a Partners for Economic Policy 2017 study on Kenya's minimum wage, which found that rural workers, who are among Kenya's poorest, were disadvantaged by minimum wage increases because it led to less employment.

Agriculture is one of the main sources of employment for Kenyans living in rural areas

Rather than raising wages, Gichinga believes it would be more effective in the short term for the Central Bank of Kenya to lower interest rates.

This would make it cheaper for businesses to get loans, stimulating industry to potentially hire more workers, which would help those employed in both the formal and informal sectors.

But given that Kenya is heading into a general election in August, he said, with its minimum wage increase, the government is obviously trying to manage both the "the politics of the day and also the economics."

Edited by: Benita van Eyssen