What do we know about Boris Johnson's condition?

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Tuesday that Johnson was in a "stable" condition after being admitted to the intensive care unit at London's St Thomas' Hospital Monday evening.

"The prime minister has been stable overnight and remains in good spirits. He is receiving standard oxygen treatment and is breathing without any other assistance," Johnson's spokesman, James Slack, told a press briefing.

The 55-year-old was not put on a ventilator and has not been diagnosed with pneumonia, according to Downing Street.

Some patients with severe COVID-19 symptoms develop pneumonia, which is an infection of air sacs in the lungs that can make it difficult to breathe.

A ventilator is used in extreme cases, when the lungs can no longer breathe on their own.

Johnson was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 27. Ten days later, on Sunday, he was admitted to the hospital with "persistent" symptoms as a "precautionary measure." He was brought to the intensive care unit late on Monday after his condition worsened.

