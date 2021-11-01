Visit the new DW website

West Bank

The West Bank is a landlocked territory now under Israeli or joint Israeli-Palestinian Authority control. It shares boundaries with Israel and Jordan.

The West Bank was occupied by Israel in 1967. It has an estimated population of just under 3 million Palestinians and approximately 370,000 Israeli settlers. The international community considers Israeli settlements in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, illegal under international law. Israel disputes this. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to the West Bank.

DW Covid-19 Special Sendungslogo englisch

COVID-19 Special: Palestinians cope with coronavirus 01.11.2021

Getting as many people vaccinated as possible. That's the goal of health authorities in the Palestinian Territories. But they face a lack of knowledge about coronavirus and vaccination in the population.

A restored section at the site of a 7th century, 827 square meter (8900 square ft) mosaic that was opened to the public, at the Islamic archaeological site of Hisham Palace, north of the West Bank city of Jericho, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. One of the Occupied West Bank's most famous archaeological sites, home to one of the Islamic world's largest mosaics, has been fitted with a dome covering and an aerial walkway, after it underwent a Japanese funded multi million dollar project, that allows tourists to visit the site without damaging the mosaic and also to protects the ancient ruins from bad weather. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

Restored ancient mosaic revealed at Jericho desert palace 29.10.2021

Hisham's Palace in the West Bank was recently renovated and is now opening to the public. Palestinians hope it will draw tourists.
(FILES) This file photo taken on October 5, 2021, shows a view of construction work in the Jewish settlement of Givat Zeev, near the Israeli-occupied West Bank city of Ramallah. - Israel plans to build more residences for Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank, a government ministry said, adding to those announced in August by the new ruling coalition. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)

Israel settlements: European countries call for expansion halt 28.10.2021

A total of 12 countries, including Germany, have expressed their opposition to the construction of 3,000 homes for Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank.
A view of Jewish housing in the Ma'aleh Adumim settlement, annexed to the controversial E1 area in the West Bank, outside Jerusalem, on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Israel is quietly moving ahead with plans to build new Israeli settlements in areas around Jerusalem disregarding objections by the Biden administration, the international community and the Palestinians. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI Photo via Newscom picture alliance

US denounces Israel's illegal settlement building in the West Bank 26.10.2021

The Biden administration has said it "opposes" the advancement of Israeli settlements in the West Bank. The move is a shift from the open support of settlements from ex-President Trump.
FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2019 file photo, a new housing project is seen in the West Bank settlement of Modiin Ilit. A West Bank settler group said in a report issued Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, that the number of people living in Israeli Jewish settlements surged at a much faster rate than the overall Israeli population last year. Baruch Gordon, director of West Bank Jewish Population Stats, is predicting an even faster growth rate in the coming years, thanks to what he says is a friendly environment under the Trump administration. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File)

Israel announces more than 1,300 new homes in West Bank settlements 24.10.2021

Israel is planning to build more than 1,300 more homes in the occupied West Bank. The number adds to some 2,000 approved in August and increases fears for an already elusive peace process.

Israeli security forces gather at the site of a reported ramming attack at a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank near the village of Abu Dis on June 23, 2020. - A Palestinian man was shot dead at a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank after driving his car quickly towards a border officer, Israeli police said. (Photo by Musa Al SHAER / AFP)

Israel gives ID cards to 4,000 West Bank Palestinians 19.10.2021

Palestinian residents will now be able to move freely through checkpoints in the territory. Israel took control of the West Bank in 1967.
An Israeli army soldier aims his weapon during the funeral of 12-year-old Palestinian boy Mohammad Al Alami, who was killed by Israeli troops, according to the Palestinian health ministry, near Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Israeli forces kill 5 Palestinians in West Bank raids against Hamas 26.09.2021

Five Palestinian gunmen were killed in an arrest operation targeting a Hamas cell in West Bank, Israel's military said. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said the Hamas operatives were planning an imminent attack on Israel.
A prison guard stands at the Gilboa prison in northern Israel, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. Israeli forces on Monday launched a massive manhunt in northern Israel and the occupied West Bank after several Palestinian prisoners escaped overnight from the high-security facility in an extremely rare breakout. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)

Israel: Six Palestinians escape high-security prison 06.09.2021

The Hollywood-style escape took place at a maximum-security facility about 2 miles from the boundary with the occupied West Bank. Authorities have erected roadblocks as they hunt the fugitives.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks during a Security Council meeting on the situation in Palestine, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018 at United Nations headquarters. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) |

Israel's Gantz meets Palestine's Abbas for direct talks 30.08.2021

Israel's defense minster met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in a possible sign of thawing ties. US President Joe Biden recently urged Israel's new prime minister to try to mend fences.

An Israeli soldier fires during clashes with Palestinian youth in the city center of the occupied West Bank town of Hebron on April 24, 2021, following a protest in support of Palestinian demonstration in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem. - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on April 24, 2021, called for calm on all sides after several nights of unrest in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem. There have been nightly disturbances since the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan on April 13, amid Palestinian anger over police blocking off access to the promenade around the walls of the Old City and a ban on gatherings. (Photo by HAZEM BADER / AFP)

West Bank: Israeli gunfire kills Palestinian near Nablus 03.07.2021

A 20-year-old man was reportedly killed amid violent clashes between Palestinians and Israeli settlers. Tensions also escalated with Israeli airstrikes in Gaza Strip.
An Israeli settler stands at the outpost of Eviatar near the northern West Bank town of Nablus, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Israel has reached a compromise with Jewish settlers who rapidly established an unauthorized outpost in the occupied West Bank last month, officials and the settlers said Wednesday. Hebrew reads: My country will not be divided.(AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)

Israel strikes deal for settlers to leave illegal West Bank outpost 01.07.2021

The Eviatar settlement, named after a murdered Israeli, is set to be evacuated. The Defense Ministry will then take over the area and plans to transform it into a military base.
24.6.2021, Ramallah, West Bank, A demonstrator holds a picture of Nizar Banat, a Palestinian parliamentary candidate who criticised the Palestinian Authority and died after being arrested by PA security forces, during a protest in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

Palestinian Authority critic Nizar Banat dies after arrest 24.06.2021

Hundreds of Palestinians took to the streets of the West Bank after Nizar Banat, a prominent critic of the Palestinian Authority, died while being arrested.
June 22, 2021*** A Palestinian demonstrator carries a tire amid preparations for a night protest against Israeli settlements in Beita in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, June 22, 2021. Picture taken June 22, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Protesting with flags, guns and tires 24.06.2021

Although protesting is serious business, a lighter side can also be found among the most arresting photographs of the past day. From Hong Kong to Afghanistan to the West Bank, have a look through the day in pictures.
People carry an Israeli and a German flag during a rally in solidarity with Israel and against antisemitism, in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Mang

The Jerusalem Declaration: redefining antisemitism? 17.06.2021

In 2016, the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance defined what constitutes antisemitism. A more recent definition is now stirring controversy.
Israeli forces stand guard in a street in the mixed Jewish-Arab city of Lod on May 13, 2021, during clashes between Israeli far-right extremists and Arab-Israelis. (Photo by Ahmad GHARABLI / AFP)

Israel's 'mixed' cities: Palestinians and Jews struggle to rebuild trust 22.05.2021

The flare-up between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza has reignited tensions in Israel's mixed Arab-Jewish communities. What was ruined in 11 days could take years to rebuild.
Medics evacuate an injured ultra-Orthodox Jewish man after the collapse of grandstand seating at a synagogue in the Israeli settlement of Givat Zeev in the occupied West Bank outside Jerusalem, on May 16, 2021, that left at least 60 people injured. - The incident occurred as hundreds were congregated for the Jewish Shavuot feast, a spokesman told Israeli channel Kan. (Photo by Gil COHEN-MAGEN / AFP)

Israeli medics respond to West Bank synagogue bleacher collapse 16.05.2021

A bleacher collapse at a West Bank synagogue has left two people dead and scores injured. The incident happened during prayers marking the start of the Jewish holiday of Shavuot.
