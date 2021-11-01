The West Bank is a landlocked territory now under Israeli or joint Israeli-Palestinian Authority control. It shares boundaries with Israel and Jordan.

The West Bank was occupied by Israel in 1967. It has an estimated population of just under 3 million Palestinians and approximately 370,000 Israeli settlers. The international community considers Israeli settlements in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, illegal under international law. Israel disputes this. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to the West Bank.