West Bank faces uncertain future as violence increases

Ralph Martin
September 17, 2024

The occupied West Bank has seen increased levels of violence since the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel. The territory has been occupied by Israel since 1967, and Palestinians fear expanding settlements will squeeze them out.

