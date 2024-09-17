West Bank faces uncertain future as violence increases

ConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesWest Bank faces uncertain future as violence increasesTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesRalph Martin09/17/2024September 17, 2024The occupied West Bank has seen increased levels of violence since the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel. The territory has been occupied by Israel since 1967, and Palestinians fear expanding settlements will squeeze them out.https://p.dw.com/p/4kiTWAdvertisement