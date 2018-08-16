Welcome to the latest edition of eco@africa

This week's show is full of interesting environmental stories from all over Africa and Europe.

We start by taking a closer look at how wind power can boost the energy supply in Tanzania. Tamimu Kifungu is a young innovator who wants to solve the country's energy problem with renewables. He is part of a group of self-taught engineers that are designing windmills generating electricity and pumping water.

Next, we visit a non-profit in Greece that is taking action to fight food waste. Since 2011 they have collected 20 millions portions of food, which they handed over to charitable organizations to help feed the needy. It's a win-win situation.

Then we head to Libreville, the capital of Gabon, where authorities are trying to prevent the deforestation of the important mangrove forests around the coastal city.

We also see how a photographer and drone enthusiast is using images to show inequalities in Africa.

Finally, we travel to Dghoumes National Park in southern Tunisia, where conservationists are reintroducing animals which had almost disappeared like buzzards, gazelles and ostriches.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com