Welcome to the latest edition of eco@africa

This week, we've got another amazing program full of environmental ideas from across Africa and Europe.

We start by taking a closer look at how a conservation group in Watamu on the Kenyan coast is looking after the needs of sea turtles.

Then we head to Zimbabwe where some of Harare's citizens are tired of the city's shoddy trash pickup. But this group is taking matter into their own hands and showing others that they too are responsible for their environment.

After that we see how a 16-year-old girl in South Africa developed a simple and effective aqua farming system for fish that saves water while at the same time offering up water to grow crops.

In Germany, we visit a group of students who are trying to bring an ancient algae superfood to Africa, before we head to Nigeria to look into reforestation efforts.

Finally, we dive into shea butter. The fatty substance is part of daily life in Africa. It is made from shea tree nuts and is used in everything from cooking to salves and moisturizers. A group is trying to convince locals that the trees are more valuable alive than used once to heat stoves.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.