 Welcome to the latest edition of eco@africa | eco@africa | DW | 03.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Eco@Africa

Welcome to the latest edition of eco@africa

On this week's eco@africa, we look at reforestation efforts in Nigeria, learn about environmentally friendly aqua farming and see why shea trees are more valuable kept alive than used as charcoal in Burkina Faso.

DW eco@africa - Nneota Egbe (DW)

This week, we've got another amazing program full of environmental ideas from across Africa and Europe.

We start by taking a closer look at how a conservation group in Watamu on the Kenyan coast is looking after the needs of sea turtles.

Then we head to Zimbabwe where some of Harare's citizens are tired of the city's shoddy trash pickup. But this group is taking matter into their own hands and showing others that they too are responsible for their environment.

After that we see how a 16-year-old girl in South Africa developed a simple and effective aqua farming system for fish that saves water while at the same time offering up water to grow crops.

In Germany, we visit a group of students who are trying to bring an ancient algae superfood to Africa, before we head to Nigeria to look into reforestation efforts.

Finally, we dive into shea butter. The fatty substance is part of daily life in Africa. It is made from shea tree nuts and is used in everything from cooking to salves and moisturizers. A group is trying to convince locals that the trees are more valuable alive than used once to heat stoves.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.

WWW links

Eco-at-Africa — The Environment Magazine

Related content

Nneota Egbe

Welcome to the latest edition of eco@africa 20.07.2018

On this week's eco@africa, we explore a Kenyan car park that produces solar energy, look at how one German city is tackling disposable coffee cup culture and hear some spicy news from Zanzibar.

eco@africa Moderatorin Sharon Momanyi

Welcome to the latest edition of eco@africa 13.07.2018

On this week's eco@africa, we see how volcanic rocks are offering a greener alternative to damaging charcoal cooking, we meet an artist turning fruit waste into art and learn how to recycle wind turbines.

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe & Africa 24.07.2018

Gold price plunges towards one year lows - Venezuela slips deeper into crisis - Recycling wind turbines an environmental challenge

listen

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you. 