Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa, where we bring you innovative eco-projects and ideas for a greener world.

First, we head to Kenya and visit a Maasai community that is slowly embracing commercial bee farming instead of herding.

Then we go to Senegal where an NGO is planting trees in a Dakar suburb to raise public awareness of the growing lack of greenery in the area. The project is also a way to combat desertification that comes from continued forest clearing.

After that we see how an artist is working with conservationists in South Africa to make decoy penguins meant to lure the real animals to areas where food is more plentiful to give them a better chance of survival.

Then we have a look to see if "nudging" can encourage sustainable consumer behavior. The concept comes from behavioral economics and describes subtle incentives that lead consumers to make certain decisions. We visit with an expert who explains how the idea could encourage more sustainable consumer behavior.

Finally, we end the show in Ghana, where since 2013 an NGO called Environment360 has been organizing school programs to teach kids about waste separation. The program helps them to improve their livelihoods and even make money at the same time.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.