 Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa | Eco Africa | DW | 21.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Eco Africa

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's Eco Africa, we look at how Liberia is trying to tackle illegal fishing, visit a school in Uganda teaching much more than the classics and tour the endangered mangroves of Guinea.

DW's Eco Africa — Nneota Egbe

This week's Eco Africa brings you creative and exciting solutions to some of today's most challenging environmental issues in Africa and beyond. 

First we head to Liberia where illegal fishing is destroying fish stocks. But there is hope and fish catches have dramatically increased since the country started working with conservation group Sea Shepherd. 

Then we are off to see a new community-based approach to safeguard Guinea's mangroves. After that we follow students in Uganda who are learning to be both environmentally friendly and independent. Their school not only teaches classic subjects, but the kids also make charcoal for the kitchen, tend a garden and have a fish pond. It saves money and teaches them to preserve resources. It's a lesson for the future.

In a similar way a program in Niger is pairing people with disabilities and benefactors who give them land to grow produce. Not only can they feed themselves and their families, but they can also make a profit and live from land that they cultivate themselves. 

Then we head to Europe to see how roaming herders are using a new app that reconnects the remaining spaces for free movement.

And finally back in Africa we visit a man on a mission to save endangered animals in Nigeria by setting up a sanctuary for them.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com

WWW links

Eco Africa — The Environment Magazine  

Related content

Indien Mumbai Naomi Mangroven

Saving Mumbai's natural mangrove buffer against rising tides 27.03.2019

Young people in Mumbai are taking action to protect the city's vanishing mangrove forests. The trees, a vital flood defense, help protect millions of vulnerable people on India's coast from rising sea levels.

Eco Africa Sendung Nummer 149 Moderator Nneota Egbe

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 01.02.2019

On this week's Eco Africa, we're looking at how a plastic bag ban in Rwanda has sparked other recycling ideas, a solar drying tent in Nigeria and pioneering stores that are taking a stand against plastic waste.

Nneota Egbe, Moderator von eco@africa

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 04.01.2019

On this week's Eco Africa, we check out mud homes in Ghana that are saving on energy costs, meet a Zambian cartoonist fighting climate change with comics and visit a project making pencils out of newspaper.

Advertisement

listen

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you.  