Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

This week's show is once again packed with stories on the latest environmental innovations, heroes and ideas of the future from African and beyond.

First, we visit the Ivory Coast where Marc Togbe is working on three-wheeled solar powered taxis that are clean and comfortable.

Then we travel to South Africa where the indigenous San people are conserving their history and passing along their knowledge of nature and plant life to visitors at a heritage center.

After that we see how Ogoti Peter, a university lecturer in Kenya, is marketing his new nontoxic shoe polish. It was an accidental discovery he made as a student and he now wants to turn it into a sustainable business.

Then we go to Austria and visit locals who are learning to live with frequent rockslides in the Alps that are endangering whole towns.

Finally, we head over to Cameroon to see how prison inmates have found an innovative way to stay busy during their time in prison by making environmental friendly flip-flops from used tires. This way they not only help recycle but can earn some money.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.