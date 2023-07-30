  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Niger
Ukraine
Women's World Cup
ClimateGermany

Water scarcity - The quest for new sources

2 hours ago

People and countries worldwide are facing more droughts, more heat and growing water shortages. Even in Germany a sufficient supply of water cannot be taken for granted everywhere. The hope now is to secure that supply with new - and old - ideas.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Ua2D

The situation in Germany is not comparable to that in many hotter countries, but even here the search for clean water is becoming a growing challenge. Some regions have had an acutely dry last few years, and groundwater levels have plummeted. The causes are not just more drought periods but also soil sealing - and higher pollutant levels in the water have also become a problem. The search for solutions has many facets. Günther Westenhoff has spent years using his divining rod to track down water sources for drilling companies. Increasing aridity means they have to bore deeper and deeper. While he cannot explain how his divining rod works, he shows us that it produces results. Water rights - who is permitted to extract how much water - are becoming a source of growing contention. In the small southern German town of Bergtheim the mayor has been trying to mediate between consumers and farmers, who require more water for their crops. One solution would be a long-distance pipeline - but the costs would have to be passed on to those consuming the water. It’s been a wakeup call for customers, says civil engineer Andreas Baur, who is based nearby. He provides advice on finding water supplies - and has become a very busy man. Many local authorities are eager to prepare for further dry periods by drilling new wells. Bauer says water consumption has risen - in industry, farming and for private demand, such as for filling swimming pools. The first step in locating water is to compile hydrogeological maps and calculate the groundwater flow. Then the geologists recommend specific spots to conduct drilling. In northern Germany it’s not just climate change causing problems with water. In large parts of Lower Saxony and North Rhine Westphalia, upper groundwater areas have been rendered unusable by the farming sector’s sprays, nitrates from liquid manure and fermentation residues. Egon Harms from the OOWV water provider says they now need a 10-year head-start with drilling before the same things happens to deeper layers. Things are looking bleak, and although Germany is now finally complying with nitrate limits after years of EU pressure, Egon Harms insists that far too little action is being taken to protect drinking water.

Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW Close Up Program Guide Sendungslogo

Close up — The Current Affairs Documentary

Our weekly half-hour program delivers in-depth reporting on topical political issues and newsworthy events. Revealing the story behind the stories, Close Up is informative, gripping and visually powerful.

Go to show Close up
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

US Abrams tanks in Germany

Ukraine updates: Kyiv seeks US security pledges

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A worker at the Stock Exchange in Johannesburg, South Africa stands in front of a huge screen displaying stock prices on Tuesday, April 4, 2017

Why Africa's top stock markets are on a roll

Why Africa's top stock markets are on a roll

Business8 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A general view of damaged property, following an attack by a suicide bomber in Bajaur, Pakistan

Suicide bomber kills dozens in Pakistan

Suicide bomber kills dozens in Pakistan

Terrorism7 hours ago01:45 min
More from Asia

Germany

German Bundeswehr soldiers in Lithuania in 2018.

Germany wants more women in the military

Germany wants more women in the military

SocietyJuly 30, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

EU flag on smartphone screen

How the EU wants to regulate AI

How the EU wants to regulate AI

Digital World6 hours ago01:47 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system.

Israel sees 30th week of judicial reform protests

Israel sees 30th week of judicial reform protests

PoliticsJuly 30, 202301:36 min
More from Middle East

North America

DeSantis points to reporter at press briefing at American Police Hall of Fame & Museum

Immigration rules could cost Florida workers

Immigration rules could cost Florida workers

Business3 hours ago03:19 min
More from North America

Latin America

Linda Caicedo celebrates a goal with her arms outstretched.

Linda Caicedo: Colombian superstar lighting up World Cup

Linda Caicedo: Colombian superstar lighting up World Cup

Sports10 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage