 Kenya and Tanzania: Living on the Mara River, together | Global Ideas | DW | 10.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Global Ideas

Kenya and Tanzania: Living on the Mara River, together

Scientists are gathering data on the Mara River to ensure it can continue to support life, all the way from its source in Kenya to its mouth in Tanzania.

Fishermen on the Mara River in Tanzania (DW/L. Osborne)

Project aim: To provide social and scientific data on water use along the Mara River to form the basis of a transboundary water allocation plan and water treaty

Project implementation: Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ)

Project partner: Nile Basin Initiative

Project funding: Financed from sources including the German Federal Environment Ministry's International Climate Initiative, which is supporting the project with 6 million euros ($6.6 million)

Project area: Kenya and Tanzania

Project duration: October 2015 to March 2021

The Mara River is essential for lives and livelihoods in both Kenya and Tanzania. But flowing across the border, it also represents a source of potential conflict. From dam projects to pollution from agriculture, what happens to the Mara in Kenya impacts those reliant on it downstream in Tanzania.

The solution? A cross-border water management plan. The two countries will negotiate their terms and access, but first they need to know: Who uses the water? How? Where? When? And, essentially, how much?

The Nile Basin Initiative — an intergovernmental partnership of 10 Nile Basin countries — and GIZ are working with scientists to answer these questions. 

They are also interviewing communities along the Mara to understand the role it plays in their lives — providing drinking water, fish and a place to bathe. And it's not just communities that are reliant on the river, which also supports a wealth of biodiversity in surrounding wetlands.

The project's findings will lay the foundations for a water treaty to ensure people and wildlife on both sides of the border can continue to rely on the Mara's life-giving waters. 

WWW links

International Climate Initiative

GIZ: Transboundary water cooperation in the Nile Basin

Nile Basin Initiative

Related content

Global Ideas Musik-Duo Matmos

What can music tell us about plastic pollution?  02.09.2019

Electronic music duo Matmos made their latest album using sounds made from plastic waste, like trash bags and even a police riot shield. Plastic Anniversary draws our attention to the terror and beauty of the material.  

Libanon Palm Island

Can tourists coexist with nature on Lebanon's Rabbit Island? 30.08.2019

Lebanon's beaches have a serious pollution problem. But off Tripoli's Mediterranean coast, a pristine haven attracts migrating wildlife and daytrippers alike. Can the tourists and turtles find a way to coexist?

Global Ideas Indien Dürre Migration 05

India's ghost villages: Food and water scarcity forcing many to leave 06.08.2019

Prolonged droughts and crop failures are causing some Indian villages to empty. For the women and elderly left behind, it's a struggle. As temperatures continue to rise, there's little hope their loved ones will return.

Advertisement
default

What is Global Ideas?

Conserving biodiversity, protecting the climate and inspiring others to do the same. That's the goal of the environment projects we profile.  

Multimedia specials

globalideas Teaser – Saiga1_mit Logo

Saigas in distress: The mystery of the dead antelopes

An online documentary about a journey deep into the Kazakh steppes to solve a deadly mystery and save an ancient and unique species from extinction.  

living planet

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you.  