 Was St. Corona the patron saint of epidemics?

Culture

Was St. Corona the patron saint of epidemics?

The little-known saint, whose feast day is May 14, is celebrating a comeback. To find out St. Corona's story, DW got in touch with the Aachen Cathedral as it exhibits a reliquary said to contain her bones.

  • Depiction of St Corona (picture-alliance/dpa/O. Berg)

    St. Corona: Petitioning the patron saint

    St. Corona

    People hoping for help from the heavens above in difficult times — in particular when they had money problems — would pray to Saint Corona. Treasure hunters and gamblers are said to invoke her name. She is said to have lived in the 2nd century A.D. and was killed for comforting a martyr, becoming one herself, tied between two palm trees bent to the ground that were released to tear her apart.

  • Paiting of Rita of Cascia, a woman sitting on clouds

    St. Corona: Petitioning the patron saint

    Rita of Cascia

    Here's a patron saint for "impossible cases," including abused wives, parents, lonely hearts and widows: Rita of Cascia. The 15th-century Italian woman ⁠— who later joined an Augustinian convent ⁠— pledged to forgive her abusive husband's killers and convinced her sons to do so, too. She was called the "peacemaker of Cascia."

  • Painting of Saint Martha, a woman with a withe headdress stands, reading a book

    St. Corona: Petitioning the patron saint

    Martha of Bethany

    By the end of the 1st century A.D., Christians had begun to honor other Christians who had died, praying for their help. Described in the gospels of Luke and John — and a witness to Jesus' resurrection of her brother Lazarus — Martha is the patron saint of housewives and domestic workers. Why? She is said to have shown Jesus hospitality at her home in Bethany near Jerusalem.

  • paiting of St Ambrose, a man with a red coat and fur trimmings seen from the shoulders upwards

    St. Corona: Petitioning the patron saint

    St. Ambrose

    Ambrose, Bishop of Milan in the 4th century, is the patron saint of beekeepers. Legend has it that when he was a baby, a swarm of bees settled on his face and fed him honey while he lay in his cradle — regarded as a sign that he would one day be a great orator. He is often depicted with symbols of wisdom: bees or a beehive.

  • a bronze statue of St Cristopher on a concrete pedestal, in a park Alexander Fischer

    St. Corona: Petitioning the patron saint

    St. Christopher

    A martyr killed in the 3rd century, Christopher's most famous legend has it that he carried a child across a river — and the child later revealed himself as Christ. He is the patron saint of travelers: cab, bus and truck drivers often enough evoke his protection with visor clips, decals and small adhesive figurines.

  • a painting of Joseph of Cupertino, a man in a monk's robe flying away from other monks

    St. Corona: Petitioning the patron saint

    Joseph of Cupertino

    Astronauts and pilots have their own patron saint as well: Joseph of Cupertino, a 17th-century Italian Franciscan priest prone to ecstatic visions and — legend has it — levitations. Flying was widely believed to be based on witchcraft, so the Inquisition took an interest in Joseph, who was later exonerated.

  • A painting of St. Thomas More, a man in a dark robe and wearing a black hat, looking sombre

    St. Corona: Petitioning the patron saint

    St. Thomas More

    Sir Thomas More was a 16th-century English philosopher and statesman. He was also counselor to King Henry VIII, but opposed the King's separation from the Roman Catholic Church and was thus convicted of treason and beheaded. In the year 2000, Pope John Paul declared him the "heavenly patron of statesmen and politicians."

  • Painting of St.Cecilia , a woman's head, with a red turban on her hair, eyes turned upwards von Robert, Léopold

    St. Corona: Petitioning the patron saint

    St. Cecilia

    Born in the 2nd or 3rd century, Cecilia is thought to have been the daughter of a wealthy Roman family forced to marry the pagan Valerian. The martyr ⁠— condemned to suffocate, almost decapitated ⁠— is regarded as the patroness of music and singers because she heard heavenly music in her heart when she was married.

  • Painting of Franz of Assisi. Man in a hoodd monk's robe looks straight ahead Kloster Sacro Speco in Subiaco

    St. Corona: Petitioning the patron saint

    Francis of Assisi

    The Italian, born in the late 12th century to a prosperous merchant family, instead embraced a life of poverty. Legend has it had a great love and a knack for communicating with animals. He is the founder of the Franciscan order and the patron saint of ecologists, animals and veterinarians.

  • Painting of St.Augustine, a man in a library, hands propped on a desk, looking out of a window Detail

    St. Corona: Petitioning the patron saint

    St. Augustine

    Along with Gambrinus, Florian, Bonifacius, Arnulf and Nicholas of Myra, Augustine of Hippo is only one of many patron saints of beer brewers. Augustine lived in the 4th century, and after initially living a wild and loose life, became a bishop. To this very day, many breweries and beers — people's standard drink centuries ago — are named after a saint.

  • Statue of St Florian, wearing uniform of a Roman soldier and carryiung a bucket of water

    St. Corona: Petitioning the patron saint

    St. Florian

    The patron saint of firefighters and chimney sweeps was a Roman officer in 3rd-century Austria, responsible for organizing firefighting brigades. Legend has it he was to be burned at the stake for refusing to pray to the Roman Gods but was drowned instead, a millstone around his neck, after threatening to climb to heaven on the flames.

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


The coronavirus pandemic that has already killed hundreds of thousands of people worldwide is the reason that all of a sudden, people are aware of a Christian martyr believed to have been tortured to death by the Romans about 1,800 years ago. Her name: Corona — which also means "crown" in Latin.

Aachen Cathedral has just put on display in its treasure vault an elaborate reliquary believed to contain some of St. Corona's bones.

Long before the outbreak of the pandemic of the same name, the cathedral planned for an exhibition this summer displaying its precious gold craftmanship — and the freshly cleaned gold, bronze and ivory Corona shrine that was hidden from public view for 25 years was to be the highlight.

"We have brought the shrine out a bit earlier than planned," Aachen Cathedral spokeswoman Daniela Lövenich told DW, adding that since there are few tourists at present and access is limited, interest has been low-key.

Little know patron saint

The mighty 9th-century cathedral is the burial place of Charlemagne; it was also where many German kings and queens were coronated. It remains a prominent pilgrimage church to this day.

view of floor of Aachen Cathedral, thr words Corona are visible in tghe forefront (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Meissner)

For hundreds of years, the Corona relics were stored underneath this massive marble slab

King Otto III brought Corona's relics to Aachen in 997. They were initially kept in a tomb underneath a slab on the cathedral floor for hundreds of years before they were moved to the shrine in the early 20th century. 

"Our interest in St. Corona comes more from an art history point of view," Lövenich says. She was hardly known as a patron saint at all in the area, unlike in Bavaria and Austria, where St. Corona is still revered in some parts, according to the spokeswoman.

Man in a room, book shelves in the background, wearing loves and working on a gold-colored metal dome (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Roeger)

A student painstakingly cleaned the precious reliquary for three months

Gamblers, treasure-hunters prayed to Corona

St. Corona is commonly thought to be the patron saint of butchers and treasure-hunters, prayed to in times of financial hardship — but some church representatives say she is also, at least locally, the patron saint for warding off infectious diseases.

People in the small Austrian town of St. Corona used to pray to the saint in difficult times, including to protect their livestock from contagious diseases, Lövenich says. But, she adds, that was very much a local phenomenon —  one that has meanwhile caught the attention of the media, as St. Corona, "patron saint of infectious diseases," is indeed a striking title for the times. 

In the current pandemic, St. Corona may not be the go-to saint to ward off disease, but who knows, the faithful may just turn to her regarding money matters, as millions are also left jobless by the crisis.  

 

