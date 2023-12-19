  1. Skip to content
ConflictsDemocratic Republic of Congo

War in Congo: One of the world's deadliest conflicts

Saleh Mwanamilongo
December 19, 2023

The Democratic Republic of Congo has a history of prolonged violence and war. The east of the country is still reeling from a conflict that has left millions dead and millions more displaced.

