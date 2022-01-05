Walter Lübcke was a center-right politician from the Christian Democrat Party (CDU). He was killed on June 2, 2019 by a far-right extremist.

Walter Lübcke was shot from close range and killed in front of his home at Istha, in the state of Hesse.Lübcke had supported the refugee-friendly policies of former Chancellor Angela Merkel and received death threats for this. Lübcke's killing,triggered a broad public debate on right-wing terrorism in Germany.