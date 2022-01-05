Visit the new DW website

Walter Lübcke

Walter Lübcke was a center-right politician from the Christian Democrat Party (CDU). He was killed on June 2, 2019 by a far-right extremist.

Walter Lübcke was shot from close range and killed in front of his home at Istha, in the state of Hesse.Lübcke had supported the refugee-friendly policies of former Chancellor Angela Merkel and received death threats for this. Lübcke's killing,triggered a broad public debate on right-wing terrorism in Germany. This is an automatic compilation of all DW content dealing with Walter Lübcke.

Germany: Trial opens connected to murder of lawmaker Walter Lübcke

Germany: Trial opens connected to murder of lawmaker Walter Lübcke 05.01.2022

Elmar J. is accused of selling a revolver to convicted killer Stephan Ernst three years before the assassination of Lübcke. The murder was the first slaying of a politician by a neo-Nazi in post-war German history.
Opinion: Verdict in Lübcke case encourages Germany's far-right scene

Opinion: Verdict in Lübcke case encourages Germany's far-right scene 28.01.2021

The man who assassinated regional politician Walter Lübcke will spend his life in jail. However, the acquittal of his accomplice sends the wrong signal to Germany's far-right scene, says DW's Hans Pfeifer.
Neo-Nazi convicted of German politician's murder

Neo-Nazi convicted of German politician's murder 28.01.2021

Neo-Nazi Stephan Ernst has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2019 murder of German politician Walter Lübcke. The trial has raised questions about the ability of German authorities to track extremists.
Neo-Nazi murder trial reveals threat to German democracy

Neo-Nazi murder trial reveals threat to German democracy 28.01.2021

The trial of two neo-Nazis accused of murdering a German regional governor is about to come to an end in Frankfurt. The murder of Walter Lübcke was the country's first political assassination in decades.
Far-right terrorism in Germany: Walter Lübcke's murder and the NSU

Far-right terrorism in Germany: Walter Lübcke's murder and the NSU 21.01.2021

The main suspect in Germany's most prominent far-right political assassination since World War II has closed his defense in court. He and his suspected accomplice may have links to the neo-Nazi group NSU.
Neo-Nazi murder trial takes surprising turns

Neo-Nazi murder trial takes surprising turns 07.12.2020

Last year's murder of politician Walter Lübcke shocked Germany, as it provided evidence of Nazi terrorist networks. But the defendant's contradictory confessions have been frustrating for judges and observers.
German far-right suspect admits to killing pro-refugee politician

German far-right suspect admits to killing pro-refugee politician 05.08.2020

The main suspect in the killing of regional German politician Walter Lübcke has confessed and apologized in court. Sonja Jordans is following the trial of a crime that highlights the rising threat of neo-Nazi extremism.
Opinion: Germany must take a firm stand against far-right extremists

Opinion: Germany must take a firm stand against far-right extremists 23.06.2020

The move to ban the Nordadler neo-Nazi group sends a strong signal to the right-wing scene that the days of turning a blind eye are finally over. But there's still much to be done, says Marcel Fürstenau.
2 suspected neo-Nazis on trial for killing of German politician

2 suspected neo-Nazis on trial for killing of German politician 16.06.2020

The trial of two German far-right neo-Nazi extremists accused of murdering a pro-refugee politician has begun in Frankfurt. Walter Lübcke was killed execution style at his home last year.

German politician's killing leaves unanswered questions, one year on

German politician's killing leaves unanswered questions, one year on 16.06.2020

Walter Lübcke, a member of Angela Merkel's conservatives, was shot and killed in his garden in June 2019, allegedly by a far-right extremist. His alleged killer goes on trial this Tuesday.
German police raid hate-speech suspects in politician's murder case

German police raid hate-speech suspects in politician's murder case 04.06.2020

Police have raided 40 hate-speech suspects across 12 German states as probes continue into the murder of pro-refugee politician Walter Lübcke. Internet posts were made before and after he was shot dead in June last year.
Germany sees rise in anti-Semitic, political crimes

Germany sees rise in anti-Semitic, political crimes 27.05.2020

The deadly attacks in Hanau and Halle and the shooting of Walter Lübcke all took place in 2019. The latest statistics show politically driven attacks are rising in Germany.
Neo-Nazi suspect charged with murder of German politician 

Neo-Nazi suspect charged with murder of German politician  29.04.2020

Prosecutors said "racism and xenophobia" were decisive in the suspect's motive to kill German CDU politician Walter Lübcke. Authorities also charged a man for helping train the suspected murderer to use guns. 
Germany: Walter Lübcke murder suspect linked to assassination attempt

Germany: Walter Lübcke murder suspect linked to assassination attempt 28.02.2020

The man suspected of killing CDU politician Walter Lübcke may have been involved in a separate assassination attempt. Lübcke's murder sparked a nationwide discussion over the threat of right-wing extremism in Germany.
Germany and right-wing extremism: The new dimension of terrorism

Germany and right-wing extremism: The new dimension of terrorism 20.02.2020

Officials have said a deadly shooting was the result of deep-seated racism, which the suspected perpetrator had posted about online. The attack came hours after the German government approved an online hate speech bill.
Raids in 6 states as Germany bans 'Combat 18' neo-Nazi group

Raids in 6 states as Germany bans 'Combat 18' neo-Nazi group 23.01.2020

Authorities banned a neo-Nazi group that saw itself as "Adolf Hitler's task force" and had links to the murder of a German politician. Police also conducted raids against the group in six states.
