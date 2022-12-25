Walking with angels
As cute little car decorations or as spiritual beings that help believers commune with God - angels are everywhere, especially at Christmastime.
Unapproachable yet close
They are mighty and powerful, protectors and cautioners, warriors and messengers. But they can also be childlike — like these world-famous angelic figures under Raphael's "Sistine Madonna." Believed to dwell in the invisible divine sphere, the winged creatures have fascinated believers for ages. These shining lights of the heavens are even more popular in the dark months of the year.
God's messengers
Angels are seen as heavenly messengers who directly announce the will of God. In the Christian teaching, such an announcement was made before the birth of Christ. In this representation at the Uffizi Galleries in Florence, Italy, the angel brings Mary the message of the immaculate conception: She will give birth to the son of God. Angels play an important role in Christianity, Judaism and Islam.
Powerful beings
Angels are not only harbingers of good news. They also powerfully execute divine will and punishment. An angel with a sword in his hands drives Adam and Eve out of paradise and away from the tree of life, as depicted in the painting "Paradise Lost" by Franz von Stuck.
Harbingers of doom
Created by Bodo Kampmann in 1958 for the Protestant church of St. Magni in Brunswick, this representation of "The Caller" shows the apocalyptic angel, who with a voice as loud as a trumpet, shows John the Seer the horrors of the end of the world. He also shows him the city of New Jerusalem as it descends from the heavens.
The archangels
At the Castel Sant'Angelo (Castle of the Holy Angel) in Rome, there's this representation of Michael. Sheathing his sword, he announces the end of the plague to Pope Gregory I. Michael, Gabriel and Raphael are called archangels. Michael fights a dragon, Gabriel brings tidings to Mary that she is with child, and Raphael is the guardian angel of Tobias.
Seraphims and cherubs
The Prophet Isaiah describes the seraphim as fiery angels who use two wings to cover their faces, two to cover their feet and two that they use to fly with. But cherubs are more like humans, watching over paradise after the fall of Adam and Eve.
Fallen angels
Not every angel obeys God's commands. Lucifer and his followers are thus forcefully expelled from heaven. John the Seer describes how Michael the Archangel fights the disobedient angel, known as the great dragon, the old snake, Satan or the devil, and throws him and his angels out of heaven. Satan falls to hell, as depicted in this sculpture at the Retiro park in Madrid.
Bringing salvation
Many believers see angels as a bridge between heaven and earth. The baptism angel, a 17th century Lutheran tradition, is a good example. Here, in a church in Niebendorf in northeastern Germany, a divine messenger brings holy waters from the heavens to earth.
Protectors in times of need
Many of us believe in guardian angels because we'd like someone to watch over us when we're in a complicated situation and nothing is under our control. Like this little angel made out of cloth who watched over passengers in this car. May everything go well!
Heavenly companions
Engravings and statues of angels are also seen in graveyards. These beings are believed to accompany souls to heaven. People close to the departed believe that these heavenly mediators will help them stay spiritually connected to the deceased.