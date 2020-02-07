Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Walk of Fame

Hollywood's Walk of Fame in Los Angeles is the Who's Who of stars in America and a huge tourist attraction. Names of over 2,500 celebrities are embedded in the sidewalk to honor the greats of the entertainment industry.

In 1953, Hollywood Chamber of Commerce volunteer president E.M. Stuart came up with the idea to create a Walk of Fame to "maintain the glory of a community whose name means glamor and excitement in the four corners of the world." Finally, seven years later, the first permanent star was completed, for director Stanley Kramer. Over the decades, hundreds of stars dedicated to actors, musicians, directors, producers and bands were to follow. In the early years, inductees came from the four major branches of the entertainment industry at that time: motion pictures, television, audio recording, and radio. Theater/live performance was added in 1984. Cartoon characters joined the fray in 1978, when Mickey Mouse became the first animated movie character to receive a star. To be considered by the selection committee for a coveted pink terrazzo marble star, you have to have been a celebrity for at least five years - and be prepared to drum up a $30,000 sponsorship fee.

In den Boden eingelassene Sterne verschiedener Schauspieler und Beruehmtheiten auf dem Hollywood Boulevard in LA. Auf dem Walk of Fame werden Prominente der vorwiegend amerikanischen Unterhaltungsindustrie mit einem Stern verewigt. 2011. | Verwendung weltweit

Walk of Fame celebrates 60 years 07.02.2020

Terrazzo-and-brass stars dedicated to celebrities in the entertainment industry stud the sidewalks on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles. But it takes more than just success to land a spot on Hollywood's Walk of Fame.
05.04.2016 FILE PHOTO: People gather around the star of then, U.S. Republican candidate Donald Trump on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California, U.S., April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

Will Donald Trump's star on Hollywood Walk of Fame be removed? 07.08.2018

The West Hollywood City Council wants the US president's star taken out of Hollywood's famous sidewalk because of his "disturbing treatment of women." But the initiators told DW that the decision isn't entirely theirs.
08.03.2018 +++ Actor Mark Hamill gestures during an unveiling ceremony honoring him with the 2,630th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on March 8, 2018. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY LAP2108030840 JIMxRUYMEN

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill immortalized on Walk of Fame 09.03.2018

Beyond his most iconic role as Luke Skywalker in "Star Wars," the 66-year-old actor Mark Hamill has featured in about 70 movies and nearly 200 TV shows. He is now getting a Walk of Fame star — no wars required.
March 20, 2013 - Manhattan, New York, U.S. - MICKEY MOUSE and MINNIE MOUSE,stars of Disney Live! Mickey s Music Festival , visit the Empire State Building s 86th floor Observatory, Wednesday, March 20, 2013. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY - ZUMAb09 March 20 2013 Manhattan New York U S Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Stars of Disney Live Mickey S Music Festival Visit The Empire State Building S 86th Floor Observatory Wednesday March 20 2013 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY ZUMAb09

Minnie Mouse gets a star on the Walk of Fame 22.01.2018

Following in the footsteps of Mickey Mouse, Bugs Bunny and Donald Duck, Minnie is awarded her own star on Hollywood's famous boulevard after 90 years in show business. DW explains how Walk of Fame stars are awarded.
The vandalized star for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is seen on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016, in Los Angeles. Detective Meghan Aguilar said investigators were called to the scene before dawn Wednesday following reports that Trump's star was destroyed by blows from a hammer. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) (c) picture-alliance/AP Photo/R. Vogel

Trump's Hollywood star smashed with a pickaxe 27.10.2016

US police are investigating an attack on Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, after the symbol was damaged with a pickaxe and a sledgehammer. A self-proclaimed activist claimed responsibility in a video.

02.09.2016 *** Dave Stewart speaks as Daryl Hall and John Oates listen during the duo's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on September 2, 2016 in Hollywood, California. Hall and Oates were the recipients of the 2,587th Star on the Walk of Fame in the category of Recording. / AFP / Frederic J. BROWN (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images) © Getty Images/AFP/F.J. Brown

US pop duo Hall and Oates receive star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame 02.09.2016

Hollywood's Walk of Fame is about to celebrate its 2587th addition, as the pop duo are due to be immortalized on Los Angeles' most recognized boulevard. Hall and Oates look back at almost half a century in the industry.
Actor Christoph Waltz touches his star after it was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINME

German-Austrian actor Christoph Waltz receives Hollywood star 02.12.2014

"Inglorious Basterds" and "Django Unchained" star Christoph Waltz has been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Waltz began his career as a stage actor in Switzerland, Austria and Germany.
Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer poses at the keyboard in his Santa Monica, Calif. studio March 6, 2001. The music he wrote for Gladiator has so-far produced two best-selling CDs and earned Zimmer his seventh Oscar nomination. (AP Photo/Rene Macura)

German film composer Hans Zimmer earns Hollywood honor 03.12.2010

Hans Zimmer, the German film composer who wrote the music for such films as "Gladiator," "The Rock," and "The Lion King," has been chosen to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Berlin Plans Own 'Walk of the Stars' 14.09.2004