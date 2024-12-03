Vietnam upholds tycoon's death sentence in major fraud case

Real estate mogul Truong My Lan was convicted of bribery and embezzlement totalling up to $12 billion.

A Vietnam court on Tuesday rejected an appeal by tycoon Truong My Lan to have her death sentence revoked.

The chairwoman of the real estate development firm Van Thinh Phat Holdings Group, was put on death row in April for her role in the country's largest financial fraud case in history.

"The consequences Lan caused are unprecedented in the history of litigation and the amount of money embezzled is unprecedentedly large and unrecoverable," said prosecutors according to state-run news outlet VietnamNet.



