Vienna returns as world's 'most livable city'

Vienna has again topped the list of most-livable cities in an annual index published by British weekly The Economist. The city had previously held the title in 2018 and 2019.

"Stability and good infrastructure are the city's main charms for its inhabitants, supported by good health care and plenty of opportunities for culture and entertainment," the report said.

The Austrian capital slipped to 12th place last year, according to The Economist Intelligence Unit rankings. It bounced back to grab the top spot, dislodging New Zealand's Auckland, which fell to 34th place due to COVID pandemic restrictions.

The cities are scored on stability, health care, culture and environment, education and infrastructure to create the rankings.

European cities dominate top 10

Western European and Canadian cities dominated the top of the rankings. Germany's financial capital, Frankfurt climbed 32 places to seventh position while Hamburg and Düsseldorf came in at 16 and 22.

French capital Paris came in at 19th, up 23 places from last year. London was ranked 33, while Milan, Italy was the 49th most livable city. New York in came in at 51.

The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, was not included this year due to the ongoing Russian invasion . Meanwhile, Russia's Moscow and St. Petersburg fell in the rankings over "increased instability, censorship, imposition of Western sanctions and corporates withdrawing their operations from the country."

'War, conflict and terrorism' determine lowest positions

Syria's war-ravaged capital, Damascus, ranked lowest in terms of living conditions. Also at the bottom of the list were Lagos in Nigeria, Tripoli in Libya, Algiers in Algeria and Karachi in Pakistan. Of the 10 lowest-ranked cities, seven were from the Middle East and Africa.

"Wars, conflicts and terrorism" were the biggest factors listed by the report regarding the low livability of these cities.

Lebanon's Beirut, which is mired in a financial crisis, was not included in the ranking of business destinations.

