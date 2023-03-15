Vienna police step up patrols over threat to churches

Vienna police said that the threat was "non-specific" and that the patrols were a "preventative measure."

Vienna police said on Thursday that it had increased patrols due to a general threat of attack against churches.

Austria's public security directorate had received indications that an attack with an "Islamist motive" had been planned in Vienna, police said.

"You will notice there are currently a larger number of police forces on patrol with special equipment," Vienna's police force tweeted.

"The reason is a non-specific threat of attack against churches," it said.

Police said that this represented a common "preventative measure."

Vienna's police force urged residents not to share images or videos of officers or to spread rumors about operations.

Police said that it could not yet be established how long the enhanced security measures would be in place.

More to follow…