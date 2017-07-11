Vettel accuses F1 boss Domenicali of crushing women's ambitions

Sebastian Vettel on Friday accused Formula One boss Stefano Domenicali of being thoughtless and quashing the hopes of young women who have ambitions of driving in the male-dominated sport.

Domenicali said on Wednesday that "realistically speaking, unless there is something like a meteorite coming to Earth, I don't see a girl coming into F1 in the next five years."

But, speaking to reporters at the Belgian Grand Prix, retirement-bound Vettel said: "It's statements like that that probably all girls and women are confronted with when they grow up and are sharing their dreams sitting at breakfast."

Vettel, who now drives for Aston Martin and is set to retire from F1 at the end of the season, knows Domenicali from his days at Ferrari and said his former boss' choice of words was unfortunate.

Women in professional motorsports Macau, Lisboa Corner, Sunday 3:44pm It's still unclear how or why Sophia Flörsch's car (No. 25) became airborne on Sunday, crashing into safety barriers at more than 250 kilometers per hour (155 miles per hour). On Monday, she underwent 11 hours of surgery on a fractured cervical vertebra. A hospital statement said she was showing "stable vital signs and is able to move her four extremities freely without anyneurological deficit."

Women in professional motorsports Motorsports' power couple Susie Wolff progressed through the ranks in motorsport, racing for Renault in Formula 3 and working as a development driver for Williams. Her husband, Toto, is Mercedes' executive director. Wolff founded "Dare To Be Different" to inspire women into motorsport. The foundation goes to schools in Britain and invites kids to take part in motorsport events.

Women in professional motorsports The pioneer: De Filippis Maria Teresa de Filippis was the first woman to compete in Formula One and is known as a pioneer in the sport. The Italian competed in a few races during the 1958 season in a Maserati. Her idol Juan Manuel Fangio told her she drove "too fast, you take too many risks". De Filippis retired after seeing too many friends die in the sport.

Women in professional motorsports Another pioneer Janet Guthrie was the first woman to compete in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Daytona 500. She qualified for the Indy 500 three times, between 1977 and 1979, finishing ninth in the 1978 race. The American competed in a total of 33 NASCAR races over four season. Her best result was at Bristol in 1977, when she finished sixth.

Women in professional motorsports American star Danica Patrick, may not be as well known in Europe, but she is the most successful woman in the history of American open-wheel racing. Her win at the 2008 Indy Japan made her the only woman to win an IndyCar Series race - one of many firsts that she achieved for her gender in the sport. She retired after the 2018 Indy 500.

Women in professional motorsports The boss: Monisha Kaltenborn For years the Indian-born Austrian Monisha Kaltenborn was considered one of the most important women in motorsport. She was the first female team principal in Formula One, making the calls at Sauber until it was bought out by Longbow Finance.

Women in professional motorsports The PR machine: Sabine Kehm Any journalist who wanted access to Michael Schumacher prior to his accident had to go through Sabine Kehm first. The press officer also later became the seven-time world champion's manager, delicately handling the Schumacher family's affairs after his tragic ski accident. Kehm now manages Schumacher's son Mick.

Women in professional motorsports Rapid on two wheels: Katja Poensgen Poensgen was a trailblazer for those with a need for two-wheel speed. The German motorcyclist rose quickly through the junior ranks, winning titles along the way, before her peak years between 2001 and 2003 when she rode 24 times in the 250cc World Championship. She is now a commentator on German TV and still races in Rallycross.

Women in professional motorsports Hockenheimring champion: Ellen Lohr Widely considered one of Germany's best ever female drivers, Ellen Lohr's varied career reached its peak in 1992, when she won a DTM (German Touring Masters Event) at Hockenheimring, the long-time venue of the German Grand Prix. Lohr later took on several other challenges, including the Dakar Rally, before taking a position with Formula E.

Women in professional motorsports The Rally specialist: Jutta Kleinschmidt Speaking of the Dakar Rally, Jutta Kleinschmidt went a stage further, winning the arduous event in 2001. In doing so, she became the first woman to win the race and the only German to win the car section. She racked up three more podium finishes in the event after racing the first three years on a motorcycle.

Women in professional motorsports Controversial comments: Carmen Jorda The Spanish driver is one of only 11 women to have ever been named as a development driver for a Formula 1 team - she performed that role for Lotus and Renault between 2015 and 2017. Jorda made headlines recently when, in her role as a member of the Women in Motorsport Commission, she suggested women were more suited to the less phyiscally exerting Formula E.

Women in professional motorsports Power and influence: Claire Williams Though women in the modern era are yet to hit the F1 grid, they still have influence over the sport. Claire Williams (far right), the daughter of Williams' founder and team principal Frank Williams, works as his deputy. The team also features Susie Wolff (far left) as a test driver. Author: Marko Langer



'I don't see a reason why we can't have a woman on the grid,' says Vettel

"It's important that we don't say these things because there are sparks everywhere," the four-time world champion said. "I don't see a reason why we can't have a woman on the grid. I think the challenges we are facing can be faced by women.

"I encourage every girl at the breakfast, lunch or dinner table to speak up and prove Stefano in this regard wrong and all these people wrong... I think this sort of stereotypical thinking has to disappear completely."

Domenicali explained F1 was working on initiatives for greater equality and inclusion, such as promoting the female-only W Series by running its races at grands prix this season.

Formula One has not had a female driver start a race since 1976.

jsi/sms (AFP, Reuters)