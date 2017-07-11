 Vettel accuses F1 boss Domenicali of crushing women′s ambitions | News | DW | 26.08.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Vettel accuses F1 boss Domenicali of crushing women's ambitions

F1 boss Stefano Domenicali said it would take a "meteorite" to improve the prospects for female drivers at the pinnacle of motorsport. Sebastian Vettel hit back, saying he encourages "every girl to prove Stefano wrong."

Sebastian Vettel in Melbourne, Australia

Vettel said "this sort of stereotypical thinking has to disappear"

Sebastian Vettel on Friday accused Formula One boss Stefano Domenicali of being thoughtless and quashing the hopes of young women who have ambitions of driving in the male-dominated sport.

Domenicali said on Wednesday that "realistically speaking, unless there is something like a meteorite coming to Earth, I don't see a girl coming into F1 in the next five years."

But, speaking to reporters at the Belgian Grand Prix, retirement-bound Vettel said: "It's statements like that that probably all girls and women are confronted with when they grow up and are sharing their dreams sitting at breakfast."

Vettel, who now drives for Aston Martin and is set to retire from F1 at the end of the season, knows Domenicali from his days at Ferrari and said his former boss' choice of words was unfortunate.

  • Macau F3 Sophia Flörsch accident (picture-alliance/AP Photo/T. Wong)

    Women in professional motorsports

    Macau, Lisboa Corner, Sunday 3:44pm

    It's still unclear how or why Sophia Flörsch's car (No. 25) became airborne on Sunday, crashing into safety barriers at more than 250 kilometers per hour (155 miles per hour). On Monday, she underwent 11 hours of surgery on a fractured cervical vertebra. A hospital statement said she was showing "stable vital signs and is able to move her four extremities freely without anyneurological deficit."

  • Susie and Toto Wolff (Imago/HochZwei)

    Women in professional motorsports

    Motorsports' power couple

    Susie Wolff progressed through the ranks in motorsport, racing for Renault in Formula 3 and working as a development driver for Williams. Her husband, Toto, is Mercedes' executive director. Wolff founded "Dare To Be Different" to inspire women into motorsport. The foundation goes to schools in Britain and invites kids to take part in motorsport events.

  • Pioneer Maria Teresa de Filippis (picture-alliance/empics)

    Women in professional motorsports

    The pioneer: De Filippis

    Maria Teresa de Filippis was the first woman to compete in Formula One and is known as a pioneer in the sport. The Italian competed in a few races during the 1958 season in a Maserati. Her idol Juan Manuel Fangio told her she drove "too fast, you take too many risks". De Filippis retired after seeing too many friends die in the sport.

  • Janet Guthrie (picture-alliance/AP Photo)

    Women in professional motorsports

    Another pioneer

    Janet Guthrie was the first woman to compete in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Daytona 500. She qualified for the Indy 500 three times, between 1977 and 1979, finishing ninth in the 1978 race. The American competed in a total of 33 NASCAR races over four season. Her best result was at Bristol in 1977, when she finished sixth.

  • Danica Patrick (picture-alliance/Newscom/O. Sentinel/Stephen M. Dowell)

    Women in professional motorsports

    American star

    Danica Patrick, may not be as well known in Europe, but she is the most successful woman in the history of American open-wheel racing. Her win at the 2008 Indy Japan made her the only woman to win an IndyCar Series race - one of many firsts that she achieved for her gender in the sport. She retired after the 2018 Indy 500.

  • Monisha Kaltenborn (picture-alliance/Hoch Zwei)

    Women in professional motorsports

    The boss: Monisha Kaltenborn

    For years the Indian-born Austrian Monisha Kaltenborn was considered one of the most important women in motorsport. She was the first female team principal in Formula One, making the calls at Sauber until it was bought out by Longbow Finance.

  • Michael Schumacher with manager Sabine Kehm (Imago/HochZwei)

    Women in professional motorsports

    The PR machine: Sabine Kehm

    Any journalist who wanted access to Michael Schumacher prior to his accident had to go through Sabine Kehm first. The press officer also later became the seven-time world champion's manager, delicately handling the Schumacher family's affairs after his tragic ski accident. Kehm now manages Schumacher's son Mick.

  • Katja Poensgen (Imago/Sven Simon)

    Women in professional motorsports

    Rapid on two wheels: Katja Poensgen

    Poensgen was a trailblazer for those with a need for two-wheel speed. The German motorcyclist rose quickly through the junior ranks, winning titles along the way, before her peak years between 2001 and 2003 when she rode 24 times in the 250cc World Championship. She is now a commentator on German TV and still races in Rallycross.

  • Ellen Lohr (Imago/teutopress)

    Women in professional motorsports

    Hockenheimring champion: Ellen Lohr

    Widely considered one of Germany's best ever female drivers, Ellen Lohr's varied career reached its peak in 1992, when she won a DTM (German Touring Masters Event) at Hockenheimring, the long-time venue of the German Grand Prix. Lohr later took on several other challenges, including the Dakar Rally, before taking a position with Formula E.

  • Jutta Kleinschmidt (picture-alliance/ZB/B. Pedersen)

    Women in professional motorsports

    The Rally specialist: Jutta Kleinschmidt

    Speaking of the Dakar Rally, Jutta Kleinschmidt went a stage further, winning the arduous event in 2001. In doing so, she became the first woman to win the race and the only German to win the car section. She racked up three more podium finishes in the event after racing the first three years on a motorcycle.

  • Carmen Jordá (Imago/Crash Media Group)

    Women in professional motorsports

    Controversial comments: Carmen Jorda

    The Spanish driver is one of only 11 women to have ever been named as a development driver for a Formula 1 team - she performed that role for Lotus and Renault between 2015 and 2017. Jorda made headlines recently when, in her role as a member of the Women in Motorsport Commission, she suggested women were more suited to the less phyiscally exerting Formula E.

  • Williams Martin Racing Team (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Women in professional motorsports

    Power and influence: Claire Williams

    Though women in the modern era are yet to hit the F1 grid, they still have influence over the sport. Claire Williams (far right), the daughter of Williams' founder and team principal Frank Williams, works as his deputy. The team also features Susie Wolff (far left) as a test driver.

    Author: Marko Langer


'I don't see a reason why we can't have a woman on the grid,' says Vettel

"It's important that we don't say these things because there are sparks everywhere," the four-time world champion said. "I don't see a reason why we can't have a woman on the grid. I think the challenges we are facing can be faced by women.

"I encourage every girl at the breakfast, lunch or dinner table to speak up and prove Stefano in this regard wrong and all these people wrong... I think this sort of stereotypical thinking has to disappear completely."

Domenicali explained F1 was working on initiatives for greater equality and inclusion, such as promoting the female-only W Series by running its races at grands prix this season.

Formula One has not had a female driver start a race since 1976.

Equal pay in football- just a crazy dream?

jsi/sms (AFP, Reuters)

DW recommends

F1: Esteban Ocon wins first ever Grand Prix with victory in Hungary

Esteban Ocon soaked up the champagne in Hungary after winning his first Formula One race. The Frenchman produced the drive of his life, pipping Sebastian Vettel to the checkered flag at the Hungaroring.  

Advertisement